On Friday night it was “Senior-Night” in the Slate Belt. Bangor Football honored their upper classmen and the Saucon Valley Panthers were scheduled to join the festivities. The Panthers loaded the bus looking to build upon on their 2-3 record. Saucon was looking forward to following up last week’s success against Blue Mountain and get another tally in the win column, The Slaters were hoping squash Saucon postseason hopes and improve to a 4-2 record. This matchup created an intense night of high school football.

BANGOR, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO