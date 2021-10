Next week, F-35B stealth fighters are due to go aboard the newly modified Japanese carrier Izumo for the first time. Short takeoff and vertical-landing F-35B stealth jets from the U.S. Marine Corps are poised to go aboard the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, or JMSDF, helicopter carrier Izumo, which has been modified for Joint Strike Fighter operations. The plan is to deploy the Marine Corps jets aboard the warship to prove the concept of fixed-wing operations before Japan begins to introduce its own F-35Bs in the next few years.

