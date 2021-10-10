CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, KY

Danville nursing home catches fire

 6 days ago
Eight nursing home residents and staff at Landmark of Danville were hospitalized Sunday morning after a fire started, according to the Danville Fire Department.

The rehab and nursing center reports that the fire broke out in an unoccupied resident room.

All 60 residents and staff were evacuated within about 20 to 25 minutes, according to DFD.

Two residents and six employees were sent to Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center "out of an abundance of caution" according to the Landmark of Danville.

DFD reports that there is no structural damage to the building, only smoke residue and water damage.

As of noon on Sunday, everyone was able to move back in.

Landmark officials say the cause of the fire is unknown.

