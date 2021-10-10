CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

How one Facebook worker unfriended the giant social network

By Adam Geller, Associated Press, Matt O&#039;Brien
abc27 News
abc27 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rZ79H_0cN0CafX00

(AP) — When a 37-year-old data scientist went before Congress to accuse Facebook of pursuing profit over safety, it was likely the most consequential choice of her life.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The idealism Frances Haugen and countless others had invested in promises by the world’s biggest social network to fix itself had been woefully misplaced. The harm Facebook and Instagram were doing to users was rivaled only by the company’s resistance to change, she concluded, and the world needed to know.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Facebook whistleblower to testify before Congress

Haugen’s testimony spotlights a rising threat to an industry that has mushroomed into one of society’s most powerful forces: The era of the Big Tech whistleblower has most definitely arrived.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Facebook Whistleblower Alleges Social Network Fed Capitol Riot

A data scientist who was revealed Sunday as the Facebook whistleblower says that whenever there was a conflict between the public good and what benefited the company, the social media giant would choose its own interests. Frances Haugen was identified in a “60 Minutes” interview Sunday as the woman who...
MySanAntonio

Bitcoin becomes more valuable than Facebook after the fall of the social network

Bitcoin became a more valuable asset than Facebook after the company and its associated social networks suffered a crash. At the time of writing, the cryptocurrency has a market capitalization of $ 947 billion, according to CoinMarketCap , which exceeds the current $ 939 billion of Mark Zuckerberg's company , according to Yahoo! finance .
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Network#Unfriended#Big Tech#Ap#Congress
KTLA

Former Facebook employee claims social network contributed to Capitol riot

A data scientist who was revealed Sunday as the Facebook whistleblower says that whenever there was a conflict between the public good and what benefited the company, the social media giant would choose its own interests. Frances Haugen was identified in a “60 Minutes” interview Sunday as the woman who anonymously filed complaints with federal […]
NFL
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Facebook's new whistleblower is renewing scrutiny of the social media giant

A data scientist named Frances Haugen has revealed herself to be the whistleblower behind a massive exposure of the inner workings at Facebook. Prior to appearing on 60 Minutes on Sunday, Haugen, a former employee at the social media giant, kept her identity a secret after sharing thousands of pages of internal Facebook documents to the media and federal law enforcement.
The Independent

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen’s accusations against the social network

Data scientist Frances Haugen, 37, a former Facebook product manager with its civic misinformation team, is testifying before a Senate subcommittee on Tuesday to discuss the complaints she has made to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding bad practice at the social networking giant.Ms Haugen is expected to address her allegations concering the company’s behaviour surrounding the 2020 US presidential election, its approach to hate speech and misinformation and the impact of its lifestyle app Instagram on the mental health of young women, among other issues.Her appearance comes a day after Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp all suffered major...
CBS Seattle

Facebook, Instagram Crash Worldwide, Social Media Giant ‘Apologizes For Inconvenience’

CHICAGO (CBS) — Facebook, along with its Instagram and What’s App platforms, crashed Monday morning. Users were unable to access those sites, starting around 11:45 a.m., Eastern Time. Facebook et. al.  went to Twitter to confirm the outage. We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Facebook (@Facebook) October 4, 2021 As of 1 p.m., the sites were still down. Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Review & Sunday Review

After whistleblower revelations, it's time to unfriend Facebook

Facebook has grown into a planet-wide, $1-trillion company that allows people to connect online with family and friends, sharing photos and “liking” the posts of others. Beneath this benign façade lies a vast network where Facebook profits by promoting discord, violence, human trafficking and by driving young people, especially girls, into a self-loathing that can spiral into depression and suicide. Facebook knows all this. A trove of leaked internal Facebook documents led to a recent series of explosive exposés by The Wall Street Journal. On Sunday, the whistleblower who released the documents, Frances Haugen, appeared on CBS’ “60 Minutes,” then, on Tuesday, went before a Senate Commerce subcommittee.
AFP

Microsoft shuttering LinkedIn in China as rules tighten

Microsoft on Thursday said it will shut down career-oriented social network LinkedIn in China, citing a "challenging operating environment" as Beijing tightens its control over tech firms. "We're... facing a significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China," Shroff said in a blog post.
INTERNET
Anniston Star

Editorial: Social media giant Facebook faces crossroads

Facebook has the power to bring people together. The social media company reconnects old classmates and friends. If you want to find out what happened to the football star, homecoming queen or bully from high school, chances are, you can find them with a simple search.
INTERNET
Four States Home Page

Facebook links won’t open in our articles? Here’s what to do

Earlier this year, Facebook discreetly implemented changes regarding opening links. When using the Facebook mobile app, users no longer have the option to open Facebook links, for example, in third-party browsers or external websites, including Four States Homepage. Meaning that if you were to click on a link to a Facebook URL in a Four […]
INTERNET
Sun-Journal

How do you unfriend the real world?

There’s a political candidate running for office in Auburn by the name of Staples. I know this because I spotted one of his campaign signs and I was delighted to note that his motto actually has a sketched stapler on it. Some might see this bit as low-hanging-fruit, but come on. Who among us doesn’t have fond, and occasionally painful memories about using staplers back when the world was fun and good? Because of that little stapler, I now remember this candidate’s name, and isn’t that half the battle? Reminds me of that political season a few years ago when a fellow by the name of Coffin was running for something or other. I encouraged him to include the proper imagery in his campaign bling — if not an actual coffin he could roll out onto the streets — but he never took the advice. Oh, what could have been.
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Examiner

Short order: Some Hooters waitresses concerned about underwearlike new uniforms

Hooters waitresses wear short shorts, and some are complaining about how tiny they're getting. The restaurant chain, known for its scantily clad servers and chicken wings, issued new uniforms, including shorts that look almost like hip-hugger underwear. Two different companies, either Hooters of America or the Original Hooters, operates each...
RESTAURANTS
abc27 News

abc27 News

1K+
Followers
643
Post
211K+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy