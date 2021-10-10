CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Big E. Appears in Hype Video For Tyson Fury Vs. Deontay Wilder Bout

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig E. made a surprise appearance in the highly-anticipated Tyson Fury Vs. Deontay Wilder fight by way of a hype video for the latter. As seen below, the WWE champion appeared in the hype video introducing Wilder for his walkout, cutting a promo to get everyone hyped for the fight. E. was also in attendance for the fight.

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wrestling World

Huge WWE star attacks Roman Reigns

Over the past year and a half, WWE has elevated the character of Roman Reigns to the maximum. The wrestler, who returned to SummerSlam 2020, became the authentic ruler of the Stanford company and since that time no one has been able to pin him or stop his rise. The...
WWE
ufc.com

Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont

The middle card in October’s five-event line-up features the second consecutive main event featuring female fighters, as Aspen Ladd and Norma Dumont meet in an impromptu featherweight clash just a week after Mackenzie Dern and Marina Rodriguez topped the marquee in their pivotal strawweight engagement. If you read this column...
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Tyson Fury
CinemaBlend

Why Roman Reigns Losing The Universal Title At WWE's Extreme Rules Seems Highly Unlikely

Roman Reigns is set to defend his Universal Championship title against Finn Bálor at WWE’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view, and the fight is shaping up to be the champ’s greatest challenge in a while. Bálor has brought back his famous Demon persona, but will that be enough to topple Reigns’ tremendous run? It seems unlikely, and we say that due to a startling statistic that's been making the rounds as of late.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Brock Lesnar Splits Roman Reigns' Bloodline Family on SmackDown

Tonight's SmackDown was loaded with intriguing matchups, but it's hard to argue that one of the most anticipated events of the night was the return of Brock Lesnar, especially after that promo from Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman last week. Reigns was out first for tonight's contract signing with Heyman alongside him, and then Lesnar made his way to the ring and sat down at the table. Reigns was given the contract first and then he passed it to Heyman to look over. Once he gave it another look he approved and confirmed it had everything they asked for and Reigns signed.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big E#Wwe Champion#Combat
worldboxingnews.net

George Foreman backs ref as rules cancel Deontay Wilder ‘long count’ KO

Deontay Wilder would have beaten Tyson Fury via knockout in the fourth round of their heavyweight title fight if he’d gone to a neutral corner. That’s the view of British media newspapers who are attributing referee Russell Mora’s ‘long count’ to the official following the rules to the letter. DEONTAY...
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE RUMOR: Brock Lesnar May Be On The Move For A Big Reason

It’s another way to go with him. The WWE Draft is coming up in about two weeks and that means we are going to be in for some major changes. The Draft is the kind of thing that can shake up WWE in a huge way and with so many other events coming up, it can be fascinating to see what might be happening. We might have an idea of one of the bigger moves, and it might have some bigger implications.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Top WWE Star Injured Going Into Crown Jewel

On the mend. We are less than a week away from WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, which is going to be a stacked show. The card is going to be the company’s major event for the month and one of the biggest of the year, as tends to be the case for the shows taking place in the country. The top matches have already been announced, but one wrestler might not be 100%.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Randy Orton’s Post-Retirement Plans Revealed

Randy Orton is a true veteran in the pro wrestling world as he has competed inside the squared circle for almost two decades. He has earned the respect of fans and fellow WWE Superstars and is viewed as a proper locker room leader. His father also has an idea about Randy’s post-retirement plans.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
stillrealtous.com

AEW Announces New Signing

All Elite Wrestling has signed some big names over the last few months, and you never know when another talented wrestler might join the roster. Now AEW has confirmed that Lee Moriarty has officially signed with the company. Lee Moriarty faced off against Bobby Fish on the Buy In special...
WWE
chatsports.com

Best heavyweight fight?! - Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 full fight video highlights

The unlikely trilogy between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder has ended. After a draw on the first fight, and a particularly dominant performance from Fury on the second, most people didn’t think we’d need to see a third contest, at least this soon. They proved everyone wrong though, and the fight proved to be far better, more entertaining, and more competitive than the first two combined.
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

Cazer’s AEW Dynamite Review 10.16.21

Commentators: Excalibur, JR, Tony Schiavone, and CM Punk. Howdy folks! It’s your boy the resident Impact Wrestling Live reporter Andrew Cazer. I’ll be stepping in to cover AEW Dynamite for the next few weeks due to the pesky Hockey season getting under way and preempting Dynamite. The NHL is cool and of course it’s always GO PENGUINS! But it’s worth noting that AEW Dynamite did a better number in recent weeks than the debut of The NHL on TNT but that’s neither here nor there.
WWE
The Ringer

The Tyson Fury–Deontay Wilder Trilogy

The final round of the first fight between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury featured two events that changed the course of modern boxing. The first is famous: Two quick, hard Wilder hooks landed squarely on Fury’s head, leading to a knockdown that everyone in the building—including myself—considered to be the end of the fight. Wilder is the hardest puncher in the sport. Fury got up and changed the course of both men’s careers. The next part was less miraculous, more subtle, but just as important. Fury, who was on defense for most of that fight, swarmed Wilder with punches in a flurry to end the fight, which ended in a draw. That sequence suggested, as Fury would say later, that the bully could be bullied. That you could go right at the most dangerous puncher in the sport and thrive. That Wilder could be pressured. Fourteen months later, in February 2020, Fury built on that game plan and stopped Wilder in the seventh round in an absolute blowout to win the WBC heavyweight championship.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Twitter reacts to Aspen Ladd’s frustrated coach at UFC Vegas 40 - ‘This is abuse’

Aspen Ladd did not show up earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 16, 2021) at UFC Vegas 40 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, and her coaches were not happy. Some slack should be given to Ladd in her main event loss (read recap here) to Norma Dumont because she was a late filler after Holly Holm went down. Still, Ladd was supposed to fight two weeks ago before a botched weight cut and, presumably, had her ducks in a row for a five-round fight with Dumont.
UFC
411mania.com

Spoilers For WWE Tribute to the Troops

WWE taped matches before this week’s episode of Smackdown that will air on the annual Tribute to the Troops special, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results below, per PWInsider:. * WWE Champion Big E pinned Dolph Ziggler. * Bianca Belair defeated Liv Morgan. * WWE Universal...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy