Manny the Movie Guy Talks to Dan Stevens About Being an Android in Love in “I’m Your Man”
First of all, “I’m Your Man” from Emmy-winner Maria Schrader (“Unorthodox”) is an artificial intelligence romantic comedy with a great big heart and an even bigger brain. And second, Dan Stevens is fantastic as our robot with a heart named Tom who is tasked to make a scientist, played by the equally fantastic Maren Eggert, happy. Trust me when I say you will have a great time watching this film!nbcpalmsprings.com
