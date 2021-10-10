CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Manny the Movie Guy Talks to Dan Stevens About Being an Android in Love in “I’m Your Man”

nbcpalmsprings.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst of all, “I’m Your Man” from Emmy-winner Maria Schrader (“Unorthodox”) is an artificial intelligence romantic comedy with a great big heart and an even bigger brain. And second, Dan Stevens is fantastic as our robot with a heart named Tom who is tasked to make a scientist, played by the equally fantastic Maren Eggert, happy. Trust me when I say you will have a great time watching this film!

nbcpalmsprings.com

Comments / 0

Related
/Film

14 Family Horror Films That Were Too Scary For Kids

Ask anyone about the memorable movies of their childhood, and chances are there will be at least one that has left some long-lasting trauma. We all remember those films that we watched at a tender and vulnerable age that scarred us for life. In some cases, it's because we watched "grown up" movies when we were too young; more often than not, though, it's because we watched a PG film that ended up containing something horrific, terrifying, or heinous that gave us nightmares for weeks.
RELATIONSHIPS
People

Heather Locklear on Life at 60, Love and Her New Movie: 'I'm in a Great Place Now'

Heather Locklear is returning to acting for the first time in five years — and the project couldn't be more special to her. The Melrose Place alum, 60, stars in the upcoming biopic Don't Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story. Premiering Saturday on Lifetime, the film takes its title from the book series co-authored by Kristine and her husband, Dr. Richard Carlson. After he died unexpectedly at 45, she continued to spread his message in her own books.
CELEBRITIES
Journal & Topics

Working Through Glitches In ‘I’m Your Man’

“I’m Your Man” (107 min, Rated PG-13 for language, thematic elements, sexual content and brief nudity). 6 out of 10. “I’m Your Man” is as throwback as they come when it comes to Artificial Intelligence — or robotics — the world of Science-Fiction. In fact, the use and integration of A.I. with humans is a staple in the annals of sci-fi as it is Martians attacking Earth. This has been going on for over 100-years where legendary sci-fi authors, then filmmakers, experimented with the technological marvels of robotics in terms of its value part-and-parcel to human life — or downfall of human civilization. So often it’s been depicted that our own mechanical creations would become our undoing (“The Terminator,” “Matrix,” and “Blade Runner” movies).
VIDEO GAMES
Newnan Times-Herald

I’m Your Man: Dan Stevens plays the perfect partner in Sci-Fi drama

Alma asks Tom why he has a British accent. He responds that her perfect partner is believed to be exotic. His German is flawless, but Tom’s programmed to speak as though he’s from England. In “I’m Your Man,” Germany’s submission in the Oscar race, Dan Stevens plays Tom. He’s an...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Schrader
Person
Dan Stevens
inlander.com

I'm Your Man

In order to obtain funds for her research, Alma (Maren Eggert) is persuaded to participate in an extraordinary study. For three weeks she is required to live with Tom (Dan Stevens), a humanoid robot designed to be the perfect life partner for her, tailored to her character and needs. I’M YOUR MAN is a playful romance about relationships, love, and what it means to be human in the modern age.
RELATIONSHIPS
shepherdexpress.com

‘I’m Your Man’ Wonders About the Future of Technology (and Love)

Some first dates get off to an awkward start. In I’m Your Man’s opening scene, Tom is stiffly affable and Alma edgy-wary. He’s effusively poetic, and when she demands to know his favorite poet, he replies, “Rilke”—and recites verse. The spell never has time to take hold because Tom’s verbalization gets stuck in repeat. He’s an android, she’s human, and his microchip needs replacing. “It’s hard to program flirtation,” explains the representative of Tom’s manufacturer.
ENTERTAINMENT
Lincoln Journal Star

Review: 'I'm Your Man' turns rom-com into thought-provoking sci-fi

The premise of “I’m Your Man” sounds like the setup for a horrible rom-com -- a lonely anthropologist takes part in a study in which she’s paired with a robot who’s programmed to be her ideal romantic partner. But in the hands of German director Maria Schrader and stars Maren...
MOVIES
nbcpalmsprings.com

Manny the Movie Guy Takes You Inside the Making of Netflix’s “Maid”

Margaret Qualley is fantastic in the titular role in the new Netflix series “Maid” from show creator Molly Smith Metzler (“Shameless”). This ten-episode series has Qualley as Alex, a single mother who turns to housekeeping to keep her baby and her life afloat, and to escape the father of her child played by Nick Robinson. This one’s based on Stephanie Land’s memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Your Man#Robot#German
imdb.com

Jake Gyllenhaal In Talks To Star In Guy Ritchie's Next Movie

Jake Gyllenhaal is circling Guy Ritchie's next movie. By "next," we mean, the next one Ritchie shoots, as opposed to the next one he releases. Deadline reports that the as-yet-untitled film is lining up at Miramax, with Ritchie set to write and direct. At this point, we know next to nothing about it beyond that, but we can let our imagination run wild with the possibilities of what a Ritchie-directed film with Gyllenhaal might look like.
MOVIES
Variety

Why the Stars of Amazon’s ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Series Want the Original Film Cast to Make Cameos

The Amazon Original YA horror series “I Know What You Did Last Summer” premiered on Wednesday night with an outdoor screening at The Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles. Based on the iconic 1997 slasher movie which was adapted from Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel and starred Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ryan Phillippe, the eight-episode series maintains the same initial set-up as its source material. The series follows a group of friends who are bound together after they cover up a tragic accident that occurred on the night of their high school graduation. One year later, they...
LOS ANGELES, CA
asapland.com

Things to know about movie “ To All Boys I’ve Loved Before”.

Things to know about the movie “ To All Boys I’ve Loved Before”. Good News! “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” movie 3 is coming. This movie is also one of the Movies of Netflix. This movie Adopted from a book title under “Always and Forever, Lara Jean” by the author Jenny Han. What will happen next in the love story of Peter Kavinsky and Lara Jean in movie 3? Let’s find out.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Movies
Popculture

'Free Guy' Stunt Coordinator Chris O'Hara Talks Working on the 'Wackiest, Silliest' Movie of the Year (Exclusive)

Free Guy has been one of the most talked-about and beloved movies of 2021, earning nearly $120 million at the box office and landing at number one on many Top 10 lists. Recently, the film's supervising stunt coordinator and second unit director Chris O'Hara sat down with PopCulture.com and talked about what it was like to work on the "wackiest, silliest" movie of the year. "I mean, what you see on the screen was a bunch of adults in the film industry just coming up with the wackiest, silliest stuff we could think of, and trying to put it onscreen," O'Hara said. "There was no real limit to what we could achieve because it was that fictional kind of video game world."
MOVIES
kizn.com

Reba McEntire Stopped By the Today Show to Talk About Music, Movies, Life, Love and More

Did you catch Reba McEntire on her recent appearance on the Today Show to chat with Jenna Bush Hager and Willie Geist?. Reba shared the story behind creating her new box set Revived Remixed Revisited – and also revealed that when it came to picking a new duet partner for “Does He Love You,” Dolly Parton was at the top of Reba’s wish list, and was very thankful when she agreed to do it.
ENTERTAINMENT
wgnradio.com

Little Ricky talks ‘I Love Lucy’

With October 15th being National “I Love Lucy” Day and the 60th anniversary of the sitcom, actor Keith Thibodeaux, who played “Little Ricky” on the legendary series, joins Steve on air. Together they discuss how he originally got on the show, his first time meeting Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, and more!
CELEBRITIES
Screendaily

Maria Schrader’s ‘I’m Your Man’ wins big at the German Lola awards

Maria Schrader’s I’m Your Man was the big winner at the Lolas, the German Film Awards in Berlin on October 1, winning best film, best director, best screenwriter for Schrader and Jan Schomberg and best actress for Maren Eggert. I’m Your Man is produced by Lisa Blumenberg’s Hamburg-based Letterbox Filmproduktion....
MOVIES
Deadline

Hero Nation: ‘Halloween Kills’ Star Jamie Lee Curtis On Sequel’s Statement About Mob Violence; Update On ‘Scream Queens’

“By the end of this trilogy, in 20 years, you’re going to look back at these movies as the greatest history lesson of our times, and yet they’re slasher movies,” Halloween Kills star and actress in six pics in the franchise Jamie Lee Curtis tells us on Hero Nation today. The movie has already beat the preview theatrical grosses of A Quiet Place Part II with $4.85M, while also debuting on Universal’s Peacock streaming service today. It’s a film, per the actress, that was conceived, much like the 2018 reboot, well ahead of its time. You can listen to our riveting conversation with Curtis...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Love and Monsters’ Director Michael Matthews Boards Disney’s ‘Merlin’

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Matthews is set to direct Disney’s Merlin, an adaptation of T.A. Barron’s novel series where King Arthur’s wizardry mentor is at the center of the story. Ridley Scott, who directed the 20th Century Medieval pic The Last Duel,  which bows today in theaters, was attached to direct at one point but parted ways due to his busy schedule. Sources say the film is still in early development with Disney’s live-action team. Gil Netter is producing from with the latest draft by Chris Weitz. Based on the Barron books, the series followed the origin story of a young Merlin who would go on...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy