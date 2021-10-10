CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Hawks' Danilo Gallinari: Returns, logs rare double-double

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Gallinari recorded 11 points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists across 21 minutes during a 91-87 preseason win Saturday at Memphis. Gallinari returned after sitting out one game and logged a double-double that fantasy owners should not consistently expect from him. Considering center Clint Capela (Achilles) didn't play, the veteran forward is unlikely to log many rebounds if his taller teammate becomes available.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Has Brutally Honest Message For Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has become well-known for doings things his own way, but his latest controversy has crossed the line. The 29-year-old is reportedly unvaccinated against COVID-19, which puts him in jeopardy of missing significant time this upcoming NBA season. Due to a city-wide mandate, New York Knicks...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Nets agree to 2 player trades with Rockets, Pacers

The Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers all made minor moves Tuesday night involving salary dumps and future draft picks. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets are acquiring Edmund Sumner and the Miami Heat’s 2025 second round pick from the Pacers. Once the deal is finalized, Woj reports the Nets will then waive Sumner, who’s already out for the season due to a knee injury.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Capela
Person
Danilo Gallinari
Yardbarker

Marc Gasol joining NBA title contender after Lakers divorce?

The relationship between Marc Gasol and the Los Angeles Lakers came to a messy conclusion last week. After a season of disappointment, broken promises and ill will – the two sides opted to go in different directions. The Lakers maintain that one fairly significant reason led to their decision to...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ Rajon Rondo drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook beef

Rajon Rondo and Russell Westbrook are now teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers, and any beef between them is apparently dead. Rondo said as much during his introductory press conference with the Lakers and then again at Tuesday’s Media Day:. If you somehow forgot, there was a bit of Rondo-Russ...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#Fantasy#Fg
bleachernation.com

New Lakers Coach John Lucas III Wants to Make LeBron James Pay for Dunking Over Him

Like every Chicago fan, I find myself thinking about the point guard who helped the Bulls become one of the best teams in the league in the early 2010s far too often. The former NBA journeyman has joined the Los Angeles Lakers coaching staff after gaining previous experience with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He will look to help head coach Frank Vogel lead the Lakers to their second championship in three seasons … and he will also look to give LeBron James some payback.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Marcus Smart got heated with Celtics teammate for flopping

The art of irony is definitely not lost on Marcus Smart. Boston Celtics big man Robert Williams told reporters on Thursday that Smart had an altercation at practice with teammate Grant Williams. “Grant was flopping and s—,” said Robert, per Jay King of The Athletic. Robert was quick to add...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Zach LaVine’s ‘extremely scary’ Bulls realization that should worry the NBA

If there’s one thing Zach LaVine has learned about the Chicago Bulls following their 4-0 preseason, it’s that they have the potential to be an “extremely scary” team. After taking down the Memphis Grizzlies 118-105 on Friday to maintain their immaculate record, LaVine had nothing but high praises for his team and Bulls teammates who have shown great chemistry despite a massive revamp during the offseason.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Bulls Sign Troy Baxter Jr.

The Bulls announced in a tweet that they have signed Troy Baxter Jr. Terms of the contract weren’t disclosed, but it’s likely to be an Exhibit 10 deal. Baxter is a rookie after going undrafted in 2021, so the move secures his G League rights. It’s highly likely that he’ll be waived before the season starts, and if he spends at least 60 days with the Windy City Bulls, Baxter would be eligible for a bonus worth up to $50K.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy