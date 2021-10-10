Hawks' Danilo Gallinari: Returns, logs rare double-double
Gallinari recorded 11 points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists across 21 minutes during a 91-87 preseason win Saturday at Memphis. Gallinari returned after sitting out one game and logged a double-double that fantasy owners should not consistently expect from him. Considering center Clint Capela (Achilles) didn't play, the veteran forward is unlikely to log many rebounds if his taller teammate becomes available.www.cbssports.com
