CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Billings, MT

Spanish guitarist makes U.S. symphony debut in Billings

By David Jay
Q2 News
Q2 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tp0cA_0cN0CFKO00

BILLINGS - A world-renowned guitarist from Spain performed with the Billings Symphony at the Alberta Bair Theater on Saturday night.

It's the first time Rafael Aguirre has played with any symphony in the United States.

Aguirre talked about the concert after a rehearsal on Friday.

Rafael Aguirre rehearses with the Billings Symphony on Friday.
KTVQ photo

"Concierto de Aranjuez " by the Spanish composer Joaquín Rodrigo is the most famous piece written for guitar and orchestra," Aguirre said.

His connection with Billings is the Symphony's executive director, Ignacio Barrón Viela, whom he first met in Spain.

Aguirre has performed with musicians in 37 countries.

"It's always a challenge you know because you have to adapt to them and they have to adapt to you in a very short time," he said. "You know, it's like meeting a person and becoming very good friends in two days."

Rafael Aguirre
KTVQ photo

He has a passion for a variety of music.

"I like to play everything," he said.

"I'm very very happy to make my orchestra debut here in Montana," Aguirre said. "It's a great place yeah."

More information about Aguirre is on his website .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Entertainment
City
Billings, MT
Billings, MT
Entertainment
Q2 News

Q2 News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
533K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy