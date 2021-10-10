The whistleblower who plunged Facebook into crisis

After a series of leaks last month that represented the most damaging insight into Facebook’s inner workings in the company’s history, the former employee behind them has come forward. Frances Haugen has given evidence to the US Congress – and been praised by senators as a ‘21st century American hero’.

In this episode, Nosheen Iqbal talks to the Guardian’s global technology editor Dan Milmo about what we learned from Haugen’s testimony, and how damaging it could be for Facebook

Presented by Nosheen Iqbal with Dan Milmo; produced by Sami Kent and Rudi Zygadlo ; additional production by Daniel Semo; the executive producers are Phil Maynard and Archie Bland

You can read more of Mark Zuckerberg’s defence here, an analysis of how Frances Haugen’s testimony is likely to affect Congress’s next move here, and the key takeaways from the Facebook whistleblower hearing here

