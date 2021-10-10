Hawkeye Fans share fervor for football

Two Big Ten schools, Penn State and the University of Iowa, faced off in a game that left Hawkeye fans riveted.

"It's huge, number 3 versus number 4 in the nation, Penn State's got a great program, coming into Iowa City, which is always a tough place to play and it's a big-time opportunity to put your name on the map as one of the premier teams in the nation," fan Daniel Fetter said.

At Barley's in Downtown Council Bluffs, fans aren't afraid to show their fever for football.

"Iowa has a history of losing the big games, especially come the bowl games. That Stanford game still leaves a sour taste in our mouth a few years back in the Rose Bowl, so to beat Penn State in a game like this is going to mean a lot for the state of Iowa," Fetter said.

Fellow fan Stacy Skittle is proud to show off her excitement.

"I grew up around here so all I ever heard about was Big Red, so that makes my passion and liking the Hawkeyes even more strong because of that," Skittle said. "I'm fueled by my hatred for the Huskers."

Barley's Manager Thomas Shea pokes fun at the Huskers and their rival teams. The restaurant hung up the University of Michigan's flag for humor's sake.

"We like to troll our younger brothers," Shea said. "It's all in good fun, we live on the border, it's a rivalry for us, it's a rivalry that's going to live forever."

Devoted fans say their connection runs much deeper than sports.

"I went to Florida, our waitress was from Iowa, it's the greatest," Skittle said.

