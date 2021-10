In life, Nick Saban said earlier in the week, people get what they deserve. Everyone was confused by that statement. What did it mean?. Was it some kind of reaction to Alabama’s loss to Texas A&M? Eye for an eye? Was Alabama’s coach going Leviticus on his team behind closed doors? Had Alabama’s coach been binge watching Squid Game on Netflix, or just breaking down too much bloody film of his defense?

ALABAMA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO