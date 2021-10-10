CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

‘Square the ledger’: farmers push Nationals for dedicated income stream in emissions reduction policy

The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FLJy0_0cN09sNX00
The National Farmers’ Federation believes the Australian government needs to compensate landholders for land clearing regulations that pre-date the Kyoto period.

Australia’s peak farming lobby will demand Nationals MPs ensure the Scott Morrison government gives farmers a dedicated income stream from sequestered carbon in the event the Coalition lands a new mid-century emissions reduction policy ahead of the Cop26 in Glasgow.

The National Farmers’ Federation (NFF) will meet Nationals MPs virtually on Monday as the Morrison government attempts to land an internal agreement on what new emissions reduction policies Australia will flag before the international climate conference in November.

In a statement ahead of Monday’s session with MPs, the NFF president Fiona Simson said the Nationals needed to drive a hard bargain for agriculture. Simson suggested the government needed to compensate landholders for land clearing regulations that pre-dated the Kyoto period as a goodwill exercise.

The NFF was a vocal opponent of emissions reduction efforts, like Labor’s carbon price, in the past. But, now – like many other major business organisations – the peak farm organisation has changed its tune.

The NFF supports an economy-wide aspiration of net zero emissions by 2050, but with two conditions. It says emissions reduction needs to be economically viable, and farmers must not be burdened by “unnecessary regulation”.

Morrison has been clear for months he would like to land an agreement on net zero in time for Cop26, but some Queensland Nationals are signalling trenchant opposition.

In order to try and persuade a majority of the Nationals party room to accept a mid-century commitment, senior government players have been signalling agriculture will likely be excluded from any heavy lifting on abatement – but not from the income streams associated with carbon sequestration.

The resources minister, Keith Pitt, also said last week the Liberals should consider being a lender and insurer of last resort for fossil fuel projects struggling to get finance because banks are required by regulators to minimise carbon risk during the transition to low emissions – an initiative Pitt costed at $250bn.

Simson will brief Nationals MPs on Monday with Georgie Somerset, the president of Agforce Queensland. The NFF president contends that in the past, Queensland and New South Wales farmers were unwitting victims of land clearing legislation “that removed their property rights, without compensation”.

Simson declared it was now time to “square the ledger” by allowing farmers income from the Emissions Reduction Fund and from Australian carbon credit units.

She argued farmers needed to maintain control of their asset. “The rights to use … sequestered carbon should be vested in the landowner, not the government, nor an international accounting mechanism that doesn’t count surpluses”.

“Fixing this will go a long way to ensuring farmers are enthusiastic participants and supporters of future emission reduction solutions,” Simson said.

Simson also declared Australia’s pathway to achieving carbon neutrality by mid-century should not be forged by significant locking up of productive farmland.

“Government must not expect prime farm land to be converted to a massive carbon sink,” the NFF president said. “Farmers have a job to feed and clothe the world and to power the nation’s economy”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dSuq5_0cN09sNX00

The NFF’s intervention in the government’s high stakes internal policy debate follows a call by the Business Council of Australia (BCA) for the government to adopt a stronger medium term emissions reduction target ahead of Cop26.

Despite branding a proposed 45% emissions reduction target advanced by Labor during the last federal election as “economy wrecking” – the business council is now arguing Australia can reduce emissions by 46 to 50% by 2030 against 2005 levels.

The BCA also supports a net zero pledge.

It is proposing a reworking of the current safeguards mechanism to achieve that end. But the minister for energy and emissions reduction, Angus Taylor, told Nine newspapers at the weekend the proposal was akin to a “carbon tax”.

A report by the thinktank the Grattan Institute published on Sunday night called for a greater policy focus on carbon offsets, including CO2 sequestered in vegetation and soil. It argued offsets would be vital to meet a net zero target, and could be part of a low-cost climate policy, but must not be used as an excuse to delay emissions cuts.

The institute recommended governments better articulate the role of offsets in each climate policy, including any limits on their use, and improve the integrity of offsetting systems by spending more on independent expert reviews.

It also called for rules to prevent double-counting of offsets produced in Australia but then used overseas, and investment in research, development and deployment of technologies to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, such as direct air carbon capture and storage and large-scale mineralisation.

Tony Wood, Grattan’s energy and climate change program director, said offsetting would be required as emissions from some sources could not be easily eliminated, or would prove prohibitively expensive. But he said governments should take an “avoid emissions first” approach.

The federal government’s carbon offset system has been repeatedly criticised, including in a recent report by the Australian Conservation Foundation and the Australia Institute that suggested about a fifth of credits created through the emissions reduction fund did not represent real cuts in CO2. The government recently approved a controversial plan to grant carbon credits to fossil fuel projects that use carbon capture and storage.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

Why Australia could halve emissions by 2030 with minimal cost and inconvenience

We’re just two weeks away from the international climate summit in Glasgow, and the Morrison government has yet to announce whether it will commit to a stronger climate target for 2030. The current 2030 target, set at the Paris Agreement, is to cut emissions by 26-28% below 2005 levels. This has been widely criticised as being weak. As a professor of engineering and an author of many research papers considering what’s needed to reach 100% renewable energy, I believe Australia can do far better. With minimal cost and inconvenience, Australia could reduce emissions to about half its 2005 levels, by 2030....
CHINA
TheConversationAU

Barnaby Joyce has refused to support a doubling of Australia's 2030 emissions reduction targets – but we could get there so cheaply and easily

As Prime Minister Scott Morrison tries to land a Coalition climate policy deal ahead of the international COP26 summit in Glasgow, Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce on Sunday ruled out supporting more ambitious 2030 targets. The current 2030 target aims to cut emissions by 26-28% below 2005 levels, and has been criticised by scientists and the international community as far too weak. But ahead of a Nationals party room meeting on Sunday to discuss changes to national climate policy, Joyce declared it “highly unlikely” he would support a doubling of the 2030 target, according to ABC reports. If Australia was to adopt the bolder...
CHINA
TheConversationAU

Australia's top economists back carbon price, say benefits of net-zero outweigh cost

Eight in ten of Australia’s leading economists back action to cut Australia’s carbon emissions to net-zero. Almost nine in ten want it done by a carbon tax or a carbon price – mechanisms that were explicitly rejected at the 2013 election. The panel of 58 top Australian economists selected by the Economic Society of Australia wants the carbon price restored to the public agenda even though it was rejected seven years ago, some saying Australia’s goods and services tax was rebuffed in 1993 and then restored to the public agenda seven years later. Among those surveyed are former heads of government departments...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Keith Pitt
World Bank Blogs

What’s next for poverty reduction policies in China?

Earlier this year China’s government announced that it had eradicated absolute poverty, measured against a standard equivalent to $2.30 per person per day applied to rural areas. The latest Household Survey on Income, Expenditure and Living Conditions data by China’s National Bureau of Statistics, available for the year 2018, suggest that against an international poverty line of $1.90 per day, the poverty rate had declined to below 0.5 percent. This suggests China has reduced the number of poor people by close to 800 million since 1980. Whatever the specific numbers, China’s poverty reduction is a remarkable achievement. Yet, it cannot be the end of China’s efforts. As the country looks to the 2020s, what lessons can the authorities learn from the past 40 years and what should be the focus of policy?
ADVOCACY
Mother Jones

Cement Makers Commit to Large Emissions Reductions by 2030

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Cement makers around the world have pledged to cut their greenhouse gas...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Co2 Emissions#Carbon Neutrality#Carbon Dioxide Emissions#Carbon Sequestration#Carbon Capture#Nff#Mps#Labor#Liberals
newsy.com

Energy Agency Urges Bigger Global Push To Cut Greenhouse Gas Emissions

The International Energy Agency is urging governments to make stronger commitments to cut greenhouse gas emissions at an upcoming U.N. climate summit, warning the world is not on track to meet environmental goals and that new investment in clean energy was needed to “jolt the energy system onto a new set of rails.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

David Littleproud says states should compensate farmers for past emissions reductions

The federal agriculture minister, David Littleproud, has rejected demands from farmers for compensation for emissions reductions agreed more than two decades ago, saying the states should be responsible for compensating farmers over land clearing laws. His comments came as internal negotiations intensified over the Morrison government’s climate policy ahead of...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Australia
The Poultry Site

Australia rejigs its Emissions Reduction Fund methods for 2022

Australia's National Farmers Federation (NFF) has welcomed the government's new Emissions Reduction Fund (ERF) method priorities, saying that they allow farmers to adopt a "whole of farm approach" when addressing agricultural emissions. NFF CEO Tony Mahar said the new priorities were strongly aligned with the NFF’s submission on the process.
AGRICULTURE
kdal610.com

South Korea to raise emissions reduction goal to 40% by 2030

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s government on Friday said it would raise its greenhouse gas reduction goal from 26.3 percent to 40 percent by 2030, as part of efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. The revised nationally determined contribution (NDC) was proposed by the ruling party in June and...
WORLD
almanac.com

National Farmer's Day

This is a day to honor and thank all of the hardworking farmers and ranchers who plow, sow, grow, and harvest to feed our nation. We especially rely on farmers to get fresh food on our tables during these uncertain times. Let’s pay tribute to the men, women, and families who put food in the grocery stores and on our tables every day.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Danish farmers required to halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark’s agricultural and forestry sector must reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 55% and 65% by 2030 compared with 1990 levels, a majority in parliament agreed. The new legally binding target is part of the government’s action plan towards reaching 70% reductions by 2030, one of the most...
AGRICULTURE
The Poultry Site

Australian farmers welcome dedicated ag worker visa

NFF Chief Executive Tony Mahar said the milestone represented a new chapter in Australia’s approach to addressing agriculture’s workforce shortages. “We look forward to continuing to work with Minister Littleproud and the Government on the details of the Visa and how it can best cater for farmers and workers.”. The...
AGRICULTURE
AFP

Sydney to scrap quarantine, readies to welcome overseas visitors

Sydney will scrap all quarantine requirements for travellers from next month, officials said Friday, an abrupt step toward reopening Australia's long-shuttered borders. Under a national post-pandemic road map, borders were to gradually reopen in November, with only Australians and permanent residents allowed in with mandatory home quarantine.
AUSTRALIA
The Independent

Cop26: Queen’s ‘no action’ climate comments aimed at foreign leaders, says Grant Shapps

Cabinet minister Grant Shapps has denied that the Queen’s irritation over a lack of action in tackling the climate crisis was partly directed at Boris Johnson’s government.Elizabeth II was captured talking about next month’s crucial Cop26 summit in Glasgow – expressing her concern about still not knowing “who’s coming” to the talks.The monarch was also heard to say she found it “irritating” when “they talk, but they don’t do” as she was filmed chatting at the opening of the Welsh Senedd in Cardiff.Asked by Sky News whether the Queen was referring to lack of action from the UK government,...
ENVIRONMENT
automotive-fleet.com

China’s New Climate Policy to Focus on Carbon Emission Reductions

China is expected to shift its climate policy focus to reducing carbon emissions, an effort to help the country achieve its Paris Climate Accord and carbon neutrality target by 2060 while creating a sustainable electric vehicle (EV) economy, according to GlobaData, a leading data and analytics company. The policy move...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

The Guardian

33K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy