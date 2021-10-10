CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

Birdseye Fire in El Paso County at 100% containment

By Jenny Ivy
FOX31 Denver
 6 days ago

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – The Birdseye Fire burning in Peyton, northeast of Colorado Springs, is now 100% contained, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

That’s great news for nearby residents who have been cleared to return home starting at 12 p.m. on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office said Saturday the fire had burned 21.6 acres and burned one structure. Fire crews were also keeping a close eye on 10 to 15 other structures under threat from the fire.

More than 200 people helped to contain the fire, according to the sheriff’s office.

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

