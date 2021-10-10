CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Thousands march in Brussels to demand tougher climate action

By Associated Press
FOX40
FOX40
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Monxi_0cN09MZd00

BRUSSELS (AP) — Dressed as endangered fish or tigers or wearing toy polar bears on their heads, demonstrators marched through Brussels on Sunday to push world leaders to take bolder action to fight climate change at the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow starting this month.

Thousands of people and 80 organizations took part in the protest, aiming for the biggest such event in the European Union’s capital since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, which stopped the climate movement’s weekly marches in its tracks.

Cyclists, families with children and white-haired demonstrators filled city streets, chanting slogans demanding climate justice and waving banners in English, French and Dutch. One carried a stuffed polar bear on her head, and others were dressed as animals endangered by human-caused climate change.

“After you’ve seen all the disasters we have seen this summer, it’s really crucial that we move now. Because everybody knows what the problem is,” said Xavier De Wannemaeker, a protester with Extinction Rebellion.

Nobel Prize for physics awarded to 3 scientists for climate discoveries

Scientists say there’s little doubt that fuel emissions are contributing to extreme weather events like the droughts, fires, floods that have hit regions around the world this summer.

Demonstrator Lucien Dewanaga asked, “What do we do when we destroy the planet? We have nothing else. Human beings have to live in this world. And there is only one world.”

Environmentalists worry that the U.N.’s 26th Climate Change Conference of the Parties, known as the COP26, in Glasgow starting Oct. 31 will produce policies that don’t do enough to slash carbon emissions and slow the warming of the planet.

The 12-day summit aims to secure more ambitious commitments to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius with a goal of keeping it to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels. The event also is focused on mobilizing financing to fight climate change and protecting vulnerable communities and natural habitats.

The crowd at Sunday’s protest included a mix of people with and without masks. With one of the world’s highest vaccination rates, Belgium is starting to ease virus restrictions and allow such gatherings again.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Greece boosts border guards, wants tougher EU action

Greece will increase its border guards on the Turkish border, fearing a spike in attempted illegal migration linked to the crisis in Afghanistan officials said Monday.An additional 250 officers will join the 1,500-strong border force over several months, with the number rising from around 1,000 early last year. Some 800 extra border-guard personnel will also be hired to staff airports and regions close to the Greek-Turkish border.The increase was spurred in part by the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, according to authorities. Greece has toughened its migration policy and border policing over the last two years, extending a wall...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

UK climate protesters face tougher penalties for blocking roads

LONDON (Reuters) - Climate change protesters who have repeatedly blocked traffic on Britain’s busiest motorway face tougher sentences, including up to six months’ imprisonment, the government said on Sunday. Activists from Insulate Britain want the government to commit to providing insulation for 29 million homes. In recent weeks they have...
PROTESTS
State News

'We're running out of time': Student activists gather to demand climate action

On Sunday, Oct. 10, students and student activist groups gathered at The Rock on Farm Lane to demand climate action from governments on both a local and national scale. “We have a bunch of different groups that decided to band together and make a stand for our future and against our legislators who aren't taking effective action on climate change,” chemical engineer senior Megan Giltmier said.
EAST LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Brussels#Weather#Protest Riot#Ap#U N#The European Union#Dutch#Extinction Rebellion
Nature.com

Climate action and just transition

Climate action is needed across the Global South, with just transition the central priority. Nature Climate Change spoke to Maisa Rojas, associate professor at the University of Chile, about Chile's progress in climate governance and the challenges ahead, as well as the opportunities with COP26. You have full access to...
ENVIRONMENT
wtvbam.com

European climate group says EU needs tougher truck CO2 targets

(Reuters) – The European Union needs to dramatically toughen up CO2 targets for truckmakers to spur a shift to zero-emission models as current goals do not provide the incentive to do so, European campaign group Transport and Environment (T&E) said on Monday. In a study entitled “Easy Ride: why the...
WORLD
sonoma.edu

Climate Action Pursuit review

Second Nature’s Climate Action Pursuit offered a wide variety of workshops and keynote speakers surrounding the topic of climate justice. I was honored to attend a conference with so many open minded people who were willing to not only learn, but to join the conversation. The keynotes I attended, Federal Research Priorities for Equitable Climate Solutions and The Truth about the Roots of the Climate Crisis and the Path Forward, featured engaging speakers who completely drew the audience into their presentations. Dr. Sethurman Panchanathan, Director of the National Science Foundation, spoke during the Federal Research Priorities keynote and explained how NSF is working to fight Climate Change. Panchanathan presented NSF’s work, explaining that NSF’s research is able to give us insight into the climate by giving us knowledge on how to act. He took the audience through the work that has been done and will be done by NSF to fight the climate crisis. I left his keynote feeling informed and hopeful for the future work of NSF.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
The Independent

Cop26: Queen’s ‘no action’ climate comments aimed at foreign leaders, says Grant Shapps

Cabinet minister Grant Shapps has denied that the Queen’s irritation over a lack of action in tackling the climate crisis was partly directed at Boris Johnson’s government.Elizabeth II was captured talking about next month’s crucial Cop26 summit in Glasgow – expressing her concern about still not knowing “who’s coming” to the talks.The monarch was also heard to say she found it “irritating” when “they talk, but they don’t do” as she was filmed chatting at the opening of the Welsh Senedd in Cardiff.Asked by Sky News whether the Queen was referring to lack of action from the UK government,...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Protests
The Independent

EU says anti-Semitism has no place in bloc after Jansa tweet

The European Union reiterated Friday that anti-Semitism “has no place" in the 27-nation bloc after Slovenian Prime minister Janez Jansa posted a message on social media that was criticized by some European lawmakers as anti-Semitic.Jansa, whose country currently holds the rotating EU Council presidency, accused several members of the European Parliament of being “puppets" of George Soros. The Hungarian-American billionaire investor, who is Jewish has been the subject of anti-Semitic attacks and conspiracy theories for decades.Jansa made his comments on Twitter during a visit to Slovenia by a European Parliament delegation assessing press freedom and the rule of...
SOCIETY
The Independent

German Greens agree to start formal talks on new government

Germany's Green party gave its blessing Sunday to opening formal coalition talks on a new government that would speed up the country's exit from coal-fueled power and the expansion of renewable energy.A congress of the environmentalist party signed off on negotiators' recommendation to open full-fledged talks on a government led by center-left Social Democrat Olaf Scholz The pro-business Free Democrats, who usually ally with the center-right, would be the coalition's third partner. Their leadership is expected to give its approval on Monday.The proposed coalition could be “a big win for the Greens for Germany,” co-leader Robert...
POLITICS
ourcommunitynow.com

Tens Of Thousands March For US Abortion Rights

In Washington, about 10,000 protesters rallied in a square near the White House under sunny skies before marching to the US Supreme Court, which will have the final say on the contentious issue. The protesters held signs that read "Mind your uterus" and "Make abortion legal,
PROTESTS
ecowatch.com

Greta Thunberg Is 'Open' to Meeting Biden at the UN Climate Summit

This story originally appeared in The Nation and is part of Covering Climate Now, a global media collaboration strengthening coverage of the climate story. The interview with Greta Thunberg was conducted by CCNow partners NBC News, Reuters, and The Nation. Greta Thunberg is "open" to meeting with United States President...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Greta Thunberg says COP26 unlikely to lead to 'big changes'

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg on Saturday said upcoming climate talks in Glasgow, billed as humanity's last chance to avoid catastrophic global warming, were unlikely to "lead to big changes". Thunberg, whose Fridays For Future movement has inspired massive street protests around the world, said activists need to keep on "pushing" for real change. "As it is now, this COP will not lead to any big changes, we're going to have to continue pushing," she told AFP on the sidelines of a climate concert organised in Stockholm. "My hopes are, of course, that suddenly we will realise that we are facing an existential crisis and act after that," she added.
ENVIRONMENT
Benzinga

Google Goes Tougher On Climate Change Policies

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google will ban digital ads bought on its platform and YouTube to appear next to online content that contradicts climate change. The ban applies to "content that contradicts the well-established scientific consensus around the existence and causes of climate change." It also applies to...
ECONOMY
cambridgema.gov

Climate Protection Action Committee

The Climate Protection Action Committee (CPAC) is an advisory group to the City Manager on local climate change policy and implementation. The agenda for the meeting is posted on the CPAC webpage. Due to the pandemic, the meeting will only be held in a virtual format on Zoom. To attend...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Hard choices loom for finance chiefs and their climate pledges

In speeches and communiques from top finance officials at the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank this week, one word was ubiquitous: climate. Leaders of the institutions and government ministers pledged action to meet the global climate goals of keeping warning below 1.5 degrees Celsius and reaching net zero emissions by 2050, with an eye towards next month's COP26 climate change summit. "I'm afraid it is time to roll up our sleeves and detail our plan of actions," Britain's Prince Charles said at a World Bank event Thursday. "With action on climate change, biodiversity loss and a just transition more urgent than ever, I can only encourage us all to get to work and solve this problem."
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

German minister faults airlines on Belarus migrant arrivals

Germany's foreign minister says airlines that fly would-be migrants to the European Union to Belarus should ask themselves whether they want to be part of a “smuggling ring” run by the country's authoritarian leader.Foreign Minister Heiko Maas comments Thursday to the Bild daily came as his country sees a significant rise in the number of migrants arriving via Belarus and neighboring Poland. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is among the EU leaders who have joined Poland in accusing the government of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of facilitating migration into the EU as a form of “hybrid war” in retaliation...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Climate activists resume weeklong protest at Capitol

Indigenous groups and other environmental activists marched to the Capitol Friday as they continued a weeklong protest demanding that Congress and the Biden administration stop new fossil fuel projects and act with greater urgency on climate change.Nearly 80 people were arrested on the fifth day of the “People vs. Fossil Fuels” protest. That brings the total arrested during the week to more than 600, organizers said.Under a banner declaring “We did not vote for fossil fuels,” activists pressed President Joe Biden to stop approving new pipelines and other fossil fuel projects and declare a climate emergency. Demonstrators urged members...
PROTESTS
FOX40

FOX40

1K+
Followers
685
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy