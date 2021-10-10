CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Four takeaways from Washington’s 33-22 loss to the Saints

Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Football Team dropped to 2-3 on the season with a 33-22 home loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Here are four takeaways from the game:. Big plays, blown coverages doom Washington’s defense: Washington’s defense forced a pair of first-quarter turnovers, showed improvement on third down and didn’t allow a score on the opponent’s opening possession for the first time this season, but the unit was again burned by mistakes in the secondary. Take away his 72-yard touchdown pass to Deonte Harris and a 49-yard Hail Mary to Marquez Callaway as time expired in the second quarter, and Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was an ugly 13 for 28 for 158 yards. Instead, he finished with a respectable 279 yards and four touchdown passes.

