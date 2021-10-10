CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Resident of Maryland senior living facility fatally shoots two employees: police

By KATE FELDMAN, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 6 days ago

A man living at a senior living apartment building in Maryland has been accused of shooting and killing two facility employees over a “prior dispute,” according to police.

Roy Batson, 63, was arrested Saturday in the shooting deaths of 46-year-old Mackeda Evans and 46-year-old Michelle Boateng, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Batson, a resident at the Gateway Village senior living community in Capitol Heights, allegedly admitted to going back to his apartment, getting a gun and shooting both Evans and Boateng, hours after he “confronted” Evans about a violation.

It’s unclear what the violation was.

Police were called to the center around 9:15 a.m. and found both Evans and Boateng dead.

“We are absolutely devastated about the loss of life again today and as we think about it the depravity that we’re seeing, just not only here in Prince George, but we’re just seeing in general, is inexplicable,” Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said during a press conference, calling the shooting “yet another case of inexplicable grief.”

“There really is no good explanation for why this kind of occurrence can happen again and again.”

Batson has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and is being held without bond.

