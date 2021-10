Kim Kardashian’s family have said that they are extremely “proud” of the reality TV star’s debut on Saturday Night Live.The reality TV star hosted the comedy show on Saturday (9 October), earning wide praise from the public who singled out her comic timing in the opening monologue and sketches.Among them was Kim’s mother Kris Jenner, who shared a clip from the show and wrote: “I’m so so proud of my amazing daughter Kim!!! She absolutely crushed one of the hardest stand up gigs in the world!!!! She is an absolute ROCKSTAR and I’m so proud of this accomplishment!!!”In the...

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO