Colts add QB Brett Hundley to active roster

By Mike Chappell
FOX59
FOX59
 6 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS – As expected, the Indianapolis Colts signed Brett Hundley to their active roster.

That was required for the veteran quarterback to remain Carson Wentz’s backup for Monday night’s meeting with the Ravens in Baltimore, and beyond. The team has elevated him from the practice squad to the active roster the past two games, but those two “free’’ elevations were the maximum moves allowed.

To make room for Hundley, the Colts released defensive tackle Antwaun Woods.

“We understand this move has a cost,’’ coach Frank Reich said Saturday. “We’ve got confidence in Brett. Still have confidence in the other two guys. It’s still always an on-going competition. This is the NFL, everybody knows that.’’

One cost of the move has the Colts carrying three quarterbacks on the active roster: Wentz, Hundley and 2020 fourth-round draft pick Jacob Eason.

Another move probably looms.

Rookie Sam Ehlinger opened the season on the injured reserve list after suffering a sprained knee in the final preseason game at Detroit. He was designated to return to practice last week, opening a 21-day window for the team either to active him or leave him on IR.

Reich indicated Ehlinger has looked good in practice. In fact, this week he helped the defense prepare for Ravens’ mobile quarterback Lamar Jackson.

“Moved around really well,’’ Reich said.

If the Colts plan on adding Ehlinger to the active roster when the 21-day window expires, it must carry four QBs on the roster – that’s unlikely – or make follow a different path. That could involve waiving Eason with the intention of bringing him back to the practice squad.

But that, of course, means making him available to the other 31 teams.

