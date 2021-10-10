CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenwich, CT

GREENWICH REPUBLICAN BET CANDIDATES: Modernizing Greenwich Public Schools

By greenwichfreepress
greenwichfreepress.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubmitted by the Republican candidates for the Board of Estimate and Taxation: Nisha Arora, Mike Basham, Bill Drake, Karen Fassuliotis, Dan Ozizmir and Leslie Tarkington. As a community, our collective goal has been and should continue to be to maintain and improve the quality of our Greenwich public school system. Despite being one of the best-funded public school systems in our state, we must never overlook opportunities for improvement. Great teachers and effective pedagogy are the most important drivers of student achievement, but infrastructure also matters. Investing in our school infrastructure not only provides safer and healthier environments but can also lead to better learning outcomes.

greenwichfreepress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Up to 17 U.S. missionaries and family kidnapped in Haiti - media

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - As many as 17 American Christian missionaries and their families, including children, were kidnapped on Saturday by gang members in Haiti's capital of Port-au-Prince, U.S. media reported. The kidnapping happened after the missionaries left an orphanage in the crisis-engulfed Caribbean nation, the New York Times...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenwich, CT
Government
Greenwich, CT
Elections
Connecticut State
Connecticut Elections
Local
Connecticut Education
Local
Connecticut Government
Greenwich, CT
Education
City
Greenwich, CT
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Infrastructure#Real Estate
The Associated Press

Russia sees highest daily new COVID case number

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70% up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy