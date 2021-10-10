GREENWICH REPUBLICAN BET CANDIDATES: Modernizing Greenwich Public Schools

Submitted by the Republican candidates for the Board of Estimate and Taxation: Nisha Arora, Mike Basham, Bill Drake, Karen Fassuliotis, Dan Ozizmir and Leslie Tarkington. As a community, our collective goal has been and should continue to be to maintain and improve the quality of our Greenwich public school system. Despite being one of the best-funded public school systems in our state, we must never overlook opportunities for improvement. Great teachers and effective pedagogy are the most important drivers of student achievement, but infrastructure also matters. Investing in our school infrastructure not only provides safer and healthier environments but can also lead to better learning outcomes.