‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Director Reminds Fans Why Star-Lord Hates Earth
In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord is a Terran — but he doesn’t see Earth as his home. In Avengers: Infinity War (2018) Peter Quill tells Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), “I’m not from Earth, I’m from Missouri.” While the quip was seemingly played for laughs, the line is revealing — letting audiences know how the human and Celestial Peter Quill views himself and his place in the Universe. More than a man without a country, Quill is a man without a planet.insidethemagic.net
Comments / 0