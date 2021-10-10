Natrona Teams Sweeps Chaney Cross Country Meet in Gillette

The Lyman Eagles are 7-0 in the 2A ranks and look to be a strong as their state championship team in 2020. In fact, the last time the Eagles lost was in 2020 to Big Piney 6-0 so they have won 14 in a row. Lyman is the 5th rated defense in 2A and held Thermopolis in check for this game on Friday. Thermopolis quarterback Roedy Farrell had 115 yards rushing in that game and he is making quite a name for himself on the high school rodeo circuit. But this was only the 4th game that the Bobcats have played this season, due to Covid concerns and they're 1-3.

THERMOPOLIS, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO