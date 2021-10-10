CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gillette, WY

Natrona Teams Sweeps Chaney Cross Country Meet in Gillette

By Frank Gambino
WyoPreps
WyoPreps
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The cross country season moved along on Friday with the Wayne Chaney Invitational in Gillette that featured six teams. On the girl's side, Kelly Walsh Finley Klinger, who just won a state championship in tennis in the #1 singles bracket, took 1st in this race with a time of 16.41.78. She finished 2nd at last year's 4A state meet and the girl who finished 1st at state last season, Delilah Baedke of Natrona took 2nd place in the Gillette race with a time of 16.51.15. NC's Hallie Wilhelm was 3rd in 17.14.3 with Campbell County's Reilly Wilson taking 4th and Buffalo's Lexi Rule placing 5th.

wyopreps.com

Comments / 0

Related
WyoPreps

Wyoming High School Girls Swimming Week 8 Scoreboard: Oct. 14-16, 2021

It’s the last week of the regular season for high school girls’ swimming and diving teams around Wyoming. The Week 8 schedule is centered on Gillette, which will host the state championships in three weeks. Friday will be a non-scored invite, followed by a scored meet on Saturday. Other meets will be in Big Piney, Powell, Jackson, Buffalo, and Lyman.
WYOMING STATE
WyoPreps

Wyoming High School Football Week 7 Broadcast Links

Wyoming high school football games in Week 7 are being played Thursday through Saturday. This is a list of the games and where you can listen to and/or watch some of the action. If we are missing a link, please email david@wyopreps.com, with the correct information. WyoPreps.com is not responsible...
HIGH SCHOOL
WyoPreps

High School Sports Pics of the Week! Oct 7-9

Once again, the army of photographers that capture the moments of high school athletics was busy this past week. So we have a lot to share. Remember, you can always submit a photo through our WyoPreps mobile app or email one to frank.gambino@townsquaremedia.com so here we go. Buffalo Football. Gillette...
NATRONA, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, WY
County
Campbell County, WY
City
Natrona, WY
City
Newcastle, WY
Gillette, WY
Sports
Campbell County, WY
Sports
City
Gillette, WY
Local
Wyoming Sports
WyoPreps

WyoPreps Volleyball Poll Sees Some Significant Changes in 4A and 3A

The two largest classifications have the most change in the new WyoPreps Coaches and Media Poll unveiled on Thursday. Class 4A sees two new teams join its’ top five. Class 3A had its first change among the top five in four weeks. There is also a tie in Class 1A. Meanwhile, the top-ranked teams remain the same.
SPORTS
WyoPreps

Shoshoni Cruises Along With a Big Win Over Wyoming Indian

In 1A 9 man football, Shoshoni rebounded from the road loss to Pine Bluffs with a 67-0 win over Wyoming Indian on Friday in Shoshoni. The Wranglers got right to work in the opening quarter with a touchdown catch of 48 yards from Pehton Truempler, a 15 yard TD catch from Trey Fike, an 18 yard TD catch by Nathan Cousineau, a 15 yard run by Truempler, and a pick-six by Alex Mills. Mills by the way threw those four touchdown passes in the first quarter.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweeps#Natrona Teams#Nc#Buffalo 2nd#Buffalo 3rd With#Ethete
WyoPreps

#1 Cody Still Setting the Pace in 3A Football

In each of Cody's 6 games, the Broncs have won convincingly and that included a 22-3 win over Star Valley on Friday. Each team posted just a field goal in the first half and then Cody broke through with a touchdown run of 2 yards from Luke Talich. Cody asserted themselves later in that 2nd half with a couple of more touchdowns, one of which was a 48-yard pass from Talich to Chaz Cowie, and then Talich galloped 43 yards for a score. The Bronc defense did the rest and it was an outstanding effort.
HIGH SCHOOL
WyoPreps

Wyoming High School Volleyball Standings: Oct. 11, 2021

Cody 19-4, 2-1 Rock Springs 15-10, 1-2 4A Southwest: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record) 4A Northeast: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record) 4A Southeast: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record) Laramie 23-1, 4-0 Cheyenne East 18-5, 3-1 Cheyenne South 3-19, 1-3 Cheyenne Central 6-18, 0-4 3A Northwest: (Overall Record,...
HIGH SCHOOL
WyoPreps

Lyman Stays Unbeaten in 2A Edging Thermopolis

The Lyman Eagles are 7-0 in the 2A ranks and look to be a strong as their state championship team in 2020. In fact, the last time the Eagles lost was in 2020 to Big Piney 6-0 so they have won 14 in a row. Lyman is the 5th rated defense in 2A and held Thermopolis in check for this game on Friday. Thermopolis quarterback Roedy Farrell had 115 yards rushing in that game and he is making quite a name for himself on the high school rodeo circuit. But this was only the 4th game that the Bobcats have played this season, due to Covid concerns and they're 1-3.
THERMOPOLIS, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
WyoPreps

Dubois Posts Convincing Win over Farson-Eden in 6 Man Ranks

The Dubois Rams won their first two games of the season, then lost 2 in a row and now have won 2 in a row following a 59-22 win over Farson-Eden on Saturday afternoon. The Rams outscored the Pronghorns in each quarter with a 21 point outburst in the 2nd stanza. Dubois running back Wyatt Trembly had 159 yards rushing in the game on 20 carries with four touchdowns, plus he caught a TD pass. He had 210 all-purpose yards as the Rams had 433 yards of total offense. Trembly also had 10 solo tackles.
DUBOIS, WY
WyoPreps

Upton-Sundance Holds off Burns, Improving to 4-2

A week ago, Burns pulled off a major upset in 2A by defeating Wheatland 18-14. The Broncs had another upset in mind when they traveled north to meet Upton-Sundance in Sundance. The Patriots had other idea's about an upset and got on the board first thanks to a 1-yard plunge from Keaton Mills to give the Patriots a 7-0 lead.
BURNS, WY
WyoPreps

Jackson Holds 3A West Lead Following Road Win Over Evanston

Jackson continues to roll through in-state competition and flexed their muscles with a 42-7 road win over Evanston on the road. The Broncs have some serious talent on offense, namely from Brody Hasenack and Sadler Smith. Hasenack had a first-quarter touchdown run that covered a couple of yards and Smith had 2 scores from the doorstep giving Jackson a 21-0 lead at the halftime intermission.
HIGH SCHOOL
WyoPreps

Wheatland Escapes With a 6 Point Win Over Tongue River

Wheatland advanced their record to 6-1 overall in the 2A ranks after a hard-fought win over Tongue River on Friday 20-14. The Bulldogs were stunned by Burns last week and were facing another stunner but pulled it out with some defense and a few big plays on defense. Tongue River's...
WHEATLAND, WY
WyoPreps

Torrington Wins Their 5th in Row, Downing Newcastle

The Torrington Blazers have reeled off 5 wins in a row after taking care of Newcastle on Friday night 35-22. This wasn't as dramatic as last week's double-overtime win over Big Horn, but effective nevertheless. The Blazers opened the scoring in this game with a 6 yard run for a touchdown by Cole Parriot so that put Torrington up for good.
TORRINGTON, WY
WyoPreps

Lander Enjoying Solid Volleyball Season

Lander had a pretty good 3A West Duals over the weekend in Lovell as they beat the #1 and #2 ranked teams in 3A, on the same day, that being Lyman and Mountain View That's saying a lot. The Tigers right now are 21-1-2 on the season and have a three-time all-state selection in Demi Stauffenberg. Now Lander defeated all these good teams without a full squad due to injuries, so that's saying something.
SPORTS
WyoPreps

Natrona Stops Campbell County to Move to 4-3 in 4A Football

Natrona needed a win on Friday to try and keep pace with the top 4 in the 4A ranks and came through with a 35-2 win over Campbell County in their homecoming game. The Mustangs got a whale of a game from Kaeden Wilcox who produced 4 interceptions on defense and a couple of touchdowns on offense. Plus he blocked a field goal attempt, Luke Spencer went over 100 yards rushing for NC who now sports a record of 4-3 heading into this week's game against Thunder Basin.
NATRONA, WY
WyoPreps

WyoPreps

Casper, WY
238
Followers
1K+
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

WyoPreps has the best high school and prep sports coverage for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy