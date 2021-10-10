USA Today Coaches Poll Top-25 released following Week 6

Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

Week 6 was possibly one of the most exciting weekends in college football in recent memory. Top ranked Alabama fell to unranked Texas A&M and there were multiple intriguing Top 25 matchups on the slate. Following the Week 6 action, the USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 has been released.

The latest Coaches Poll Top 25

1. Georgia (6-0) (64)

2. Iowa (6-0) (1)

3. Oklahoma (6-0)

4. Cincinnati (5-0)

5. Alabama (5-1)

6. Ohio State (5-1)

7. Michigan (6-0)

8. Penn State (5-1)

9. Michigan State (6-0)

10. Oregon (4-1)

11. Kentucky (6-0)

12. Oklahoma State (5-0)

13. Notre Dame (5-1)

14. Ole Miss (4-1)

15. Coastal Carolina (6-0)

16. Wake Forest (6-0)

17. Florida (4-2)

18. Texas A&M (4-2)

19. Arkansas (4-2)

20. BYU (5-1)

21. NC State (4-1)

22. Arizona State (5-1)

23. SMU (6-0)

24. San Diego State (5-0)

25. Clemson (3-2)

Multiple Top 25 matchups headlined Week 6

With Alabama going undefeated last season and 5-0 to begin this year, some were wondering what it would take for Nick Saban and Alabama to lose again. Texas A&M put an end to those thoughts by defeated the Crimson Tide on a game winning field goal as time expired. In doing so, Jimbo Fisher became the first former Saban assistant to defeat him. Georgia again looked impressive in a 34-10 win over Auburn. Alabama’s Week 6 loss and Georgia’s continued dominance paints an intriguing picture in the polls as the season rolls on in the SEC.

Penn State and Iowa battled in a matchup between two teams ranked in the top four. While Penn State got out to a quick start with a 14-3 lead, the Nittany Lions lost quarterback Sean Clifford to injury. Iowa came away with the 23-20 win. Oklahoma narrowly avoided an upset to Texas, scoring 25 points in the fourth quarter to beat the Longhorns 55-48 behind freshman quarterback Caleb Williams.

Arkansas appeared to have tied the game late with a last second touchdown, but the Razorbacks tried to go for broke with a two-point conversion attempt for the win. The try was unsuccessful and Ole Miss escaped with a 52-51 win.

Only two teams previously ranked in the Top 25 lost to unranked teams in Week 6, but Alabama’s loss paired with the general excitement of the action has at least slightly impacted the polls.

BYU lost 26-17 to Boise State. In doing so, they joined Alabama as the only two previously ranked teams to fall to unranked opponents in Week 6.