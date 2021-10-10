CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
More Southwest flights canceled, delayed out of DIA Monday

By Lindsey Grewe
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (KKTV) - Denver International Airport’s weekend travel woes are continuing into the new work week with more flights canceled Monday morning. Flight tracking site FlightAware shows 47 flights canceled as of 10:45 a.m. Monday and another 134 delayed. Most are from Southwest Airlines, which announced Saturday it had to cancel and delay flights nationwide die to bad weather in parts of the country and air traffic control issues.

