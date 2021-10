PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Thursday, Philadelphia became the first city in the country to pass a driver equality bill. Police officers will soon be prohibited from pulling over drivers for low-level offenses like broken tail lights. The legislation is aimed at preventing racial discrimination in traffic stops. “I am grateful to my colleagues for voting to pass my Driving Equality bills,” said Councilmember Isaiah Thomas, “but moreso, I am humbled by every person who told my office of the humiliation and trauma experienced in some of these traffic stops. To many people who look like me, a traffic stop is a rite...

