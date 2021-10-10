CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
German Sellers Hit Mipcom With Lots of High-End Crime and Historical Series

By Ed Meza
 6 days ago
German sellers returning to Cannes’s Mipcom TV mart will be packing a wide selection of domestic and international TV fare heavy on high-end crime and historical series.

With a market that has become increasingly open to different formats, sales companies see good opportunities for diverse offerings.

“Crime is still the most in- demand genre in the market, as well as action,” says Julia Weber, head of international sales and acquisitions at Munich-based Global Screen. “But whatever genre you look at, the main driver remains the story. It needs to be compelling and speak to the audience.”

Weber adds that more and more historical dramas are also being produced, underscoring “an increasing need for series that are rather escapist and that cater to audiences in the post-lockdown world.”

Global Screen’s six-part “The Palace” is a prime example, she adds. Produced by Constantin Television for ZDF and directed by Uli Edel, the series centers on Berlin’s celebrated Friedrichstadt-Palast music hall in the late 1980s, and follows twin sisters (both played by Svenja Jung) as they search for their roots. “It tackles universal topics such as identity, freedom and the desire to break through outer and inner walls and this ideal combination is what helps to make a series travel well internationally,” Weber says.

In “Westwall,” produced by Gaumont Germany for ZDF, a young police officer (Emma Bading) becomes entangled in a right-wing extremist conspiracy after falling for a secretive young man (Jannik Schümann).

Global Screen is also offering the mystery-adventure youth series “3HZ,” produced by Belgium’s De Mensen for Belgian kids’ channel Ketnet. Taking place in two different timelines, the 13-part series comprising half-hour episodes is the kind of show that works for both streamers and mainstream broadcasters, Weber says.

While some players still follow established programming patterns, that is rapidly changing, particularly when it comes to the lengths of series, she adds. “In recent years we’ve seen the market open up and there is now an enormous flexibility in terms of programming and content hours. Anything goes as long as it suits the story that’s being told.”

Indeed, leading Beta Film’s muscular Mipcom lineup is Alejandro Amenabar’s fact-based adventure series “La Fortuna.” Produced by AMC and Movistar Plus, the series stars Stanley Tucci as a deep-sea treasure hunter fighting to keep his recently salvaged booty from the Spanish authorities.
The six-part “Sisi” (pictured), which unspools out of competition at Canneseries, retells the story of the 19th century Bavarian princess who became empress of Austria. Produced by Story House Pictures, “Sisi” will premiere on RTL’s TVNow streaming platform at the end of the year.

Also in Beta’s catalog is the historical series “Hotel Portofino” from London-based Eagle Eye Drama. Set in the Italian Riviera of the 1920s, the series stars Natascha McElhone as the daughter of a wealthy industrialist who moves to Italy to set up a quintessentially British hotel in the beautiful town of Portofino.

From drama and children’s fare to nature and science documentaries, ZDF Enterprises offers a full package. Highlights include such international titles as “The Window,” which explores the complex world of professional soccer. The 10-part series was created by screenwriter James Payne and produced by Berlin-based Boogie Entertainment and ZDF Enterprises.

ZDF partnered with Stockholm-based BR•F and Swedish broadcasters TV4 and C More on “Agatha Christie’s Hjerson,” a playful, modern-day whodunnit based on the fictional detective Sven Hjerson, created by Christie’s fictional writer Ariadne Oliver and likewise handled by the pubcaster’s sales division. The series centers on the renowned criminal profiler and a trash TV producer looking to build a true crime show around him.

From Russian, streaming platform Start and producer Sreda, ZDF Enterprises also presents “Sherlock: The Russian Chronicles,” a mystery-thriller that takes Arthur Conan Doyle’s famed sleuth to 1889 St. Petersburg, on the trail of Jack the Ripper.

Also in ZDF Enterprises’ lineup is the six-part Channel 4 crime thriller “Before We Die,” an adaptation of the Swedish noir series produced by Eagle Eye Drama about a police detective who discovers her estranged son is an undercover informant in a brutal murder investigation.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Variety

Life on Mars: Marketeers Return to the Riviera After Two Long Years for Mipcom

For anyone who entered the Palais during the Cannes Film Festival in July, when a smattering of stands filled one corner of the sprawling complex, arriving at international TV confab Mipcom to find a more abundant supply of colorfully decorated sales booths felt like landing on Mars and discovering life. A willingness to get back to physical meetings and in-person markets, after Zooming around the world during the pandemic, and the efforts of Mipcom topper Lucy Smith and her team to support getting anyone here that wanted to come, seem to have paid off. The event drew 1,200 buyers, 145 stands, representatives...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

French Sci-Fi Movie ‘Paul W.R.’s Last Journey’ Sells to North America, U.K. & Other Key Markets For Kinology (EXCLUSIVE)

Romain Quirot’s “Paul W.R.’s Last Journey,” an ambitious film mixing science fiction and ecological tale, has been sold by Kinology (“Annette”) to major distributors, including Samuel Goldwyn Films in North America. Represented in international markets by Kinology, the high-concept French-language movie has also been acquired by Altitude in the U.K., Notorious in Italy, Eurovideo in Germany, Monolith in Poland, Capella in CIS and Blitz in ex-Yougoslavia. Kinology, which had three movies in competition at Cannes including Leos Carax’s “Annette,” is negotiating deals in several other territories. Set in a near-future marked by ecological havoc, a mysterious red moon...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Farpoint’ Creators Launch Into ‘Med Noir’ With Cyprus-Set Crime Drama – Rome MIA Market (EXCLUSIVE)

An unsolved murder, a detective with a dark past, a bitterly divided island on the edge. For the creators of “Farpoint,” which is being pitched at the co-production forum during Rome’s MIA Market this week, all the elements are there for a riveting “Med Noir” series that marks the first stab at high-end international drama for the island nation of Cyprus. The series is produced by the U.K.’s Three River Fiction and Cyprus-based Caretta Films and Splash Screen Entertainment, with ZDF Enterprises onboard as a distributor. It’s inspired by a real-life murder case in the 1990s that rattled an island nation...
TV SERIES
Variety

Lumière Prize Winner Jane Campion on Trust, Love and the Place of Women in Cinema

Jane Campion, the first woman filmmaker to have received a Palme d’Or in Cannes (for “The Pianist” in 1993), is in Lyon for another first, as she becomes the first female filmmaker to pick up the Lumière Prize at the eponymous film festival. Warmly greeted by an enthusiastic crowd for a masterclass at the city’s historic Théâtre des Célestins, Campion answered questions by festival director Thierry Frémaux, who also runs the Cannes Festival. On the question of the place of women filmmakers in cinema, which the festival has been raising awareness about since its inception with a special section dedicated to them,...
MOVIES
Variety

The Match Factory Presents Films By Nana Neul, Andreas Kleinert, Francesco Lagi at MIA Market

Cologne-based The Match Factory, one of the world’s leading arthouse sales agencies, is at MIA Market in Rome with two German features and one upcoming Italian project, following a busy summer with 20 premieres between Cannes and Toronto. Nana Neul, best known for her film “My Friend From Faro,” is back with an entertaining German-Italian-Greek feature “Daughters,” starring Birgit Minichmayr, Alexandra Maria Lara and Josef Bierbichler. Produced by Germany’s Heimatfilm and distributed by Warner Bros Germany, the comedy hit German cinemas last week and has its international market premiere at MIA on Friday. The international festival premiere will follow soon....
MOVIES
Variety

Patricia Clarkson, ‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Nathalie Emmanuel to Star in AGC Television, Lionsgate Spy Series ‘Gray’ (EXCLUSIVE)

AGC Television, the TV unit of Stuart Ford’s independent content studio AGC Studios, and Lionsgate have teamed on espionage thriller series “Gray,” based on an original concept by best-selling novelist David Baldacci. Patricia Clarkson (“Six Feet Under,” “Sharp Objects”) and Nathalie Emmanuel (“Game of Thrones,” “Fast & Furious” franchise) are attached to star.  Under the terms of their agreement AGC will distribute the series in the U.S., represented by CAA, and Lionsgate Television will handle international distribution rights. The announcement was made by Ford, who is AGC chairman, Lourdes Diaz, who is the company’s president of television, and Agapy Kapouranis, who is...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Vivendi Takes Stake in ‘Legends of the Pharaohs’ Producer Pernel Media – Global Bulletin

INVESTMENT Media group Vivendi has acquired a stake in France and U.K. headquartered Pernel Media, the independent production company behind “Legends of the Pharaohs,” “The Real War of Thrones,” “Wheeler Dealers France,” “Attila’s Forbidden Tomb” and “Ancient Superstructures. Pernel will remain an autonomous entity led by Samuel Kissous and will keep expanding the range of broadcast partners and platforms it is working with in France and internationally. The company goal aims to accelerate its international business, consolidate factual output with premium global series, and firm up its scripted projects. As part of the financing restructure, previous shareholders Alliance Entreprendre and Odyssee Venture are exiting...
BUSINESS
Variety

‘Romeo and Julia in the Village,’ Hailed as a Masterpiece, Readied for New Premiere by Cinémathèque Suisse

Swiss national film archive Cinémathèque Suisse is finishing up a new restoration of Hans Trommer and Valerien Schmidely’s 1941 romantic drama “Romeo und Julia auf dem Dorfe” (“Romeo and Julia in the Village”), considered one of Switzerland’s best films of all time. It is one of a number of recent restorations carried out or made possible by the film archive, which recently opened its impressive new Research and Archive Center in Penthaz, equipped with a film digitization lab and a vast storage facility. “Romeo and Julia in the Village” is particularly significant for the Cinémathèque Suisse. “It was totally unsuccessful when first...
MOVIES
