If it seemed as if something were a bit off during Week 5 of the NFL season, as if some small aspect of the Sunday TV ritual had suddenly been made conspicuous by its absence, that’s because the league’s newest, noisiest addition suddenly got a whole lot quieter. After launching their fall marketing campaigns with a roar and a clatter, the NFL’s official sportsbook partners have effectively clammed up. According to iSpot.tv data, spendthrift brands FanDuel and DraftKings have, for the moment, largely dispensed with the televised ballyhoo, slashing their combined in-game investments from 30 units in Week 4 to just 14...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO