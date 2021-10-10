CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Red Sox take 2-1 series lead in ALDS

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U9VfJ_0cN06NHJ00

BOSTON (AP) — Kevin Kiermaier’s line drive sailed over right fielder Hunter Renfroe’s head and bounced off the short wall in front of the Boston bullpen and back onto the warning track. It ricocheted off Renfroe and into the air.

The Red Sox right fielder waved at it desperately — and unsuccessfully — to keep it from going out of play.

It’s a good thing he couldn’t.

Saved by an obscure rule and a bounce that was weird even for quirky Fenway Park, the Red Sox staggered Tampa Bay 6-4 Sunday night on Christian Vázquez’s 13th-inning walk-off homer to move one victory from eliminating the 100-win Rays from the AL Division Series.

“I was speechless,” said center fielder Kiké Hernandez, who had come over to back up Renfroe. “I don’t know if you guys have seen that before. I’ve never seen that before in my life.

“I wasn’t sure what was going to get called. I wasn’t sure if the runners had to return. … Like, I had no idea,” he said. “Luckily, it went our way. And you call it home-field advantage if you want — call it whatever you want — but we won.”

The wild-card Red Sox took a 2-1 edge in the best-of-five matchup. Game 4 is Monday at Fenway — Marathon Day in Boston — with Game 5 in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Wednesday, if necessary.

Tampa Bay rallied from a 4-2 deficit to tie it in the eighth inning and it was still 4-all when Yandy Diaz singled with one out in the 13th.

Then came the play that had the umpires scurrying for the rulebook and the Rays scratching their heads.

Diaz was halfway from second to third when Kiermaier’s ball bounced over the 5-foot-high wall, and he easily would have scored had it remained in play. But the umpires conferred and went to the headsets before awarding Kiermaier a double and sending Diaz back to third.

Baseball Rule 5.05(a)(8) states: “Any bounding fair ball is deflected by the fielder into the stands, or over or under a fence on fair or foul territory, in which case the batter and all runners shall be entitled to advance two bases.”

“If I stayed at second, that’s fine,” Kiermaier said. “But I was hoping to see that Yandy scored, because he would have scored obviously. … It’s incredible that it worked out to their advantage just like that.”

Rays manager Kevin Cash said he watched the replay and it was obvious Renfroe didn’t knock it over the wall on purpose.

“That’s just the rule. That’s the way it goes. It was very unfortunate for us,” he said. “I think it was fairly obvious that K.K. or Yandy was going to come around to score, but it didn’t go our way.”

Said umpire crew chief Sam Holbrook: “It’s in the rulebook. It’s a ground-rule double. There’s no discretion that the umpires have.”

“There’s no, ‘He would have done this, would have done that.’ It’s just flat-out in the rule book, it’s a ground-rule double,” he said.

When play resumed, Nick Pivetta struck out Mike Zunino to end the inning and came bounding off the mound in celebration.

Renfroe walked with one out in the bottom half, then Vázquez hit the first pitch from Luis Patiño over the Green Monster to end it.

Hernández and Kyle Schwarber each had three hits, including a homer, for Boston.

Hernández singled in the first, singled in the third and homered in the fifth to give him seven consecutive hits in the series. He went 5 for 6 with a home run and three doubles in Boston’s Game 2 win, becoming the first Red Sox player ever with four extra-base hits in a postseason game.

Red Sox ace Nate Eovaldi allowed Austin Meadows’ two-run homer in the top of the first, but Schwarber led off the bottom half with a home run. Hernández’s fifth-inning homer gave Boston a 4-2 lead, but the Rays tied it in the eighth when Wander Franco hit a solo homer and Meadows and Randy Arozarena doubled.

Garrett Whitlock struck out Zunino to end the inning.

LATE THREATS

With a runner on first in the 10th, J.D. Martinez fouled off five pitches with two strikes and then hit one to straightaway center, where Kiermaier pulled it in right in front of the 379-foot marker. (The wind was blowing in.)

In the 11th, Arozarena stole second and was caught in a rundown on his way to third, but he scrambled back to the bag safely. But he was stranded there when Pivetta struck out Zunino and Jordan Luplow to end the inning.

Boston had a runner on first in the 11th when Hernández hit a chopper into the hole between short and third. Franco went to his right to field it, then made a long throw that first baseman Luplow picked out of the dirt for the third out.

SCHWARBER TIME

Schwarber, a star of the Cubs’ 2016 World Series title who homered in the wild-card game against the Yankees, also singled and scored in the third, when Boston scored a pair of runs to chase Drew Rasmussen and take a 3-2 lead. He singled in the ninth before leaving for a pinch-runner.

But it was Schwarber’s play in the field that endeared him to the Fenway fans.

After earning an error when he lobbed the ball over pitcher Nathan Eovaldi’s head on a grounder in the third inning, Schwarber was tested on a similar play made a more accurate toss in the fourth.

He celebrated by raising both arms in the air and giving a fist pump, then tipping his cap to the cheering fans. Schwarber turned toward the dugout and laughed.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: Arozarena slipped on his way to second base on his eighth-inning double, then limped into the dugout while the Red Sox changed pitchers. But he remained in the game.

Red Sox: RHP Hansel Robles appeared to be experiencing discomfort after striking out Diaz for the second out in the eighth. He winced and stretched his shoulder, then gave up Arozarena’s double to tie it 4-4.

UP NEXT

The teams play again on Monday night, with the starters to be announced. Nick Pivetta had been expected to start for Boston and Patiño for the Rays, but both pitched in Game 3. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said it would most likely be Eduardo Rodriguez.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez jokes why things didn’t work out with Jennifer Lopez (or anyone else)

The internet never forgets. Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has been covering the 2021 MLB playoffs by resuming his role as a studio analyst for FOX Sports. Last week, Rodriguez was analyzing the American League Division Series between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays with David Ortiz, Frank Thomas and Kevin Burkhardt. The gang was discussing a video clip from Game 1, when the Rays were seen eating popcorn in the dugout during the seventh inning of their 5-0 win.
MLB
CBS Boston

Christian Vazquez Crushes Walk-Off Homer In 13th, Red Sox Take 2-1 Lead Over Rays In ALDS

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox are one win away from moving on to the ALCS after walking off with a dramatic 6-4 win in extra innings over the Rays in Game 3 of the ALDS at Fenway Park. Christian Vazquez ended a 13-inning classic with a two-run blast into the Green Monster seats off Luis Patino. Vazquez didn’t even start the game for Boston, but he ended it with the biggest swing of the contest. WALK-OFF INTO THE SERIES LEAD! pic.twitter.com/t8h8VBAGUr — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 11, 2021 Vazquez’s blast is Boston’s first walk-off homer in the postseason since Manny Ramirez launched one...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
baseballprospectus.com

ALDS Game 1 Preview: Rays vs. Red Sox

The AL East champs welcome a familiar foe in the 1 vs. 4 matchup of the American League Division Series. Full access to this article is for Premium Baseball Prospectus subscribers. Sign up today to get access to insightful analysis for the discerning baseball fan.
MLB
numberfire.com

Christian Vazquez catching in ALDS Game 1 for Red Sox

Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the ALDS on Thursday versus left-hander Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays. Vazquez is starting over Kevin Plawecki and catching Eduardo Rodriguez. He is the No. 8 batter for Boston. numberFire's models project...
MLB
chatsports.com

Randy Arozarena Stars as Rays Shut Out Red Sox to Take Game 1 of ALDS

In a battle between division rivals, the Tampa Bay Rays drew first blood. The American League wild-card winner earned a 5-0 win over the Boston Red Sox on Thursday at Tropicana Field in the AL Division Series. The Rays took a 2-0 lead in the first inning following a double...
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox ALDS: Taking a look at some Tampa Bay Rays numbers

The Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays will now face off in the American League Division Series, and they are certainly no stranger to each other. The division rivals finished 11-8 in head-to-head competition, with Tampa gaining the edge. Examining the Rays, three numbers catch my attention like shiny keys.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Arozarena
Person
Hansel Robles
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Mike Zunino
Person
Austin Meadows
Person
Kevin Kiermaier
Person
Hunter Renfroe
Person
Homer
Person
Kyle Schwarber
Person
Christian Vázquez
Person
Nick Pivetta
numberfire.com

Austin Meadows sitting for Rays in ALDS Game 1 versus Red Sox

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Austin Meadows is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the ALDS on Thursday versus left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez and the Boston Red Sox. The Rays are sitting the left-handed hitting Meadows against a southpaw, as they did many times throughout the regular season. Randy Arozarena is shifting to left field in place of Meadows and batting leadoff. Manuel Margot is entering the lineup to play right field and hit seventh. Arozarena is followed by Wander Franco and Brandon Lowe in Tampa Bay's lineup. The last time the Rays faced Rodriguez in September, they smacked him around for six earned runs and two home runs in just 3 2/3 innings.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alds#Yankees#Ap#The Red Sox#Tampa Bay 6 4#The Al Division Series#Alcs#Rosielangello#Fenway
arcamax.com

Rays can't get any relief, blow early lead in 14-6 loss to Red Sox in Game 2 of ALDS

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As prepared and assured as the Rays were heading into the playoffs with their American League-best 100 wins, it seemed they were hiding an ugly truth. Team officials insisted they had full confidence in their rebuilt bullpen despite some obvious signs of concern between inexperience, inconsistency and ineffectiveness.
MLB
Athletics Nation

ALDS Game 1 Thread: White Sox at Astros, Red Sox at Rays

The Wild Card Games are complete, and the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers advanced while the 2021 postseason field was trimmed to eight teams. Now it’s on to the Divisional Series Round, and Thursday brings the beginning of the two ALDS matchups. First up, the AL West champion...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Detroit News

Friday's MLB playoffs: Correa, Alvarez help Astros take 2-0 lead over Sox in ALDS

Houston — Carlos Correa was aggressive at the plate. Same for Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker. Jose Altuve turned in a couple of gems in the field. The Houston Astros are relentless — especially in the playoffs. Correa hit a two-run double during Houston's five-run seventh inning, and the Astros...
MLB
CBS Sports

2021 MLB playoffs scores: Red Sox hit five homers vs. Rays to even ALDS; Giants, Brewers take NLDS leads

Major League Baseball's 2021 postseason kicked into high gear Friday with a four-game slate of divisional round matchups. The Astros, Brewers, Red Sox and Giants were all winners during the action-packed day. Houston opened up a 2-0 advantage over the White Sox in the ALDS, while the Red Sox leveled their series against the Rays. In the National League, the Giants -- baseball's top team during the regular season -- earned a shutout win against the Dodgers, and the Brewers edged the Braves in a pitchers' duel.
MLB
FanSided

Boston Red Sox: Top 5 performances from a victorious ALDS series

Despite being underdogs heading into the series, the Boston Red Sox have emerged victorious from their American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays finished as the top team in the American League, while the Sox needed a dramatic come from behind victory in Game 162 against the Washington Nationals just to hold onto a Wild Card spot.
MLB
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

1K+
Followers
572
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy