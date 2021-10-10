CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Vaccine law attorney says office swamped with calls from those wanting to fight COVID-19 shot mandates

By Rob Hart
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GYbmx_0cN06Kd800

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A Wisconsin lawyer who specializes in vaccine law said his office is being inundated with phone calls from people who want to fight COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Jon Groth of the Groth Law Firm in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin said he doesn't know how to answer their questions.

Groth is a personal injury attorney who has handled the cases of people who have suffered rare side effects from common vaccines.  In most cases, people who suffer adverse side effects or are injured when a vaccine is administered are referred to a federal fund that compensates people for vaccine injuries.

"It's something that people can get compensation from a national program that started back in the ‘80s," Groth said.

He said it's much easier to field phone calls from people who suffered vaccine injuries because the law has been settled.  Now, he said, he's getting phone calls from people and from political parties about COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

"Both sides are trying to figure out what to do because people are calling political parties and saying 'this is what's going on, can you, my Congressman or you my State Representative, help me,' and now they're reached out to us," Groth said.

He added that phone calls from people about COVID-19 are difficult because he said he doesn't have the answer they're looking for.  He said the laws surrounding COVID-19 vaccine mandates must be clarified in court.

Comments / 0

Related
FiveThirtyEight

The Fight Over COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates Is Coming To Kids Next

It took a small town chiropractor named Charles Brown to help vaccinate millions of kids for decades to come — all because he didn’t want to vaccinate his own. It was 1979 in Houston, Mississippi, and Brown needed to enroll his 6-year-old son in school. But state law required the boy to be vaccinated against certain diseases, and Brown didn’t want to vaccinate his son. At the time, Mississippi had two exceptions to this law: medical exemption, for kids who had a medical condition that prevented them from receiving certain shots, and a religious exemption, but only for religious groups whose doctrines explicitly prohibit vaccination, such as Christian Scientists. Brown’s son wasn’t eligible for either exemption. So Brown sued.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
texasgopvote.com

Police Face Vaccine Mandates as 207 Die from COVID-19 This Year

At least 207 law enforcement officers died in the line of duty as a result of COVID-19, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page. Officers around the nation now face COVID-vaccination mandates. The Officer Down Memorial Page (ODMP) reports that at least 207 law enforcement officers died in the line...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Judge BANS New York from firing doctors and nurses who refuse COVID vaccine mandates for religious reasons after group sued saying they didn't want to take shot because it uses 'cell lines' from abortions

A federal judge has granted a preliminary injunction that will allow New York health care workers to apply for religious exemptions to the state COVID-19 vaccine mandate. US District Judge David Hurd made the ruling on Tuesday after 17 Catholic and Baptist health care workers sued the state last month, saying they objected to being forced to take a vaccine that used 'fetal cell lines' from 'procured abortions'.
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox5dc.com

Leesburg to vote on proposed police officer COVID-19 vaccine mandate

LEESBURG, Va. - A controversial vote could cost the town of Leesburg, Virginia some members of its police force. The town council is set vote on a proposed COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all of its employees, FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick reports. Several councilmembers and police officers publicly spoke against the...
LEESBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#The Groth Law Firm#State Representative
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issues executive order banning any COVID-19 vaccine mandates, including those by private employers

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday issued another executive order attempting to crack down on COVID-19 vaccine mandates — this time banning any entity in Texas, including private businesses, from requiring vaccinations from employees or customers. Abbott also called on the Legislature to pass a law to...
TEXAS STATE
southernillinoisnow.com

Governor says he’ll continue to fight lawsuits over state COVID-19 mandates

Governor JB Pritzker says the state will continue to fight lawsuits over the state COVID-19 mandates. Suits have been filed on a variety of fronts, including the requirement that kids wear masks in school and that teachers and staff get vaccinated. The Governor responds:. “There are people who are irresponsible....
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Occupational Health Safety

U.S. Department of Labor Sues Luxury Car Dealer for Firing Employee for Raising Concerns over COVID-19

Hi Tech Motorcars LLC terminated employee for warning managers and coworkers. The U.S. Department of Labor filed suit against an Austin luxury car dealer for firing an employee who warned managers and other co-workers about potential COVID-19 hazards in the workplace. An OSHA investigation found Hi Tech Motorcars LLC, Hi Tech Imports LLC and Hi Tech Luxury Imports LLC violated the Occupational Safety and Health Act when it retaliated against the worker in December 2020. After learning a co-worker had tested positive for coronavirus, the employee requested that management notify other employees immediately of their exposure.
LABOR ISSUES
WMTW

Maine-based WEX issues COVID-19 vaccine mandate for in-office workers

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine-based WEX announced on Thursday that it has issued a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all of its in-office workers in the U.S. The new policy went into effect on Oct. 1. WEX said only fully vaccinated employees, contractors and visitors can enter a WEX facility moving forward.
PORTLAND, ME
Bradenton Herald

Family mistakenly given COVID vaccines instead of flu shots, Indiana attorney says

A family of four says it was mistakenly given COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots at a Walgreens pharmacy in Indiana, according to the family’s attorney. In a news release sent to McClatchy News, the Evansville family’s attorney said this was an accidental shot mix-up at their local Walgreens this month. The family of two adults and two kids, ages 4 and 5, have not been publicly identified.
INDIANA STATE
McPherson Sentinel

Kansas National Guard's COVID-19 vaccine mandate leads to legislative inquiry. Does it violate state law?

As the Kansas National Guard implements the first phase of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, a groups of legislators are raising questions of potential conflict with state law. Rep. Pat Proctor, R-Leavenworth, sent a legislative inquiry to the Adjutant General of the National Guard on Tuesday. His letter seeks answers on whether the order runs afoul of a law passed last session that bars state funds from being used to enforce a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy