Vaccine law attorney says office swamped with calls from those wanting to fight COVID-19 shot mandates

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A Wisconsin lawyer who specializes in vaccine law said his office is being inundated with phone calls from people who want to fight COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Jon Groth of the Groth Law Firm in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin said he doesn't know how to answer their questions.

Groth is a personal injury attorney who has handled the cases of people who have suffered rare side effects from common vaccines. In most cases, people who suffer adverse side effects or are injured when a vaccine is administered are referred to a federal fund that compensates people for vaccine injuries.

"It's something that people can get compensation from a national program that started back in the ‘80s," Groth said.

He said it's much easier to field phone calls from people who suffered vaccine injuries because the law has been settled. Now, he said, he's getting phone calls from people and from political parties about COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

"Both sides are trying to figure out what to do because people are calling political parties and saying 'this is what's going on, can you, my Congressman or you my State Representative, help me,' and now they're reached out to us," Groth said.

He added that phone calls from people about COVID-19 are difficult because he said he doesn't have the answer they're looking for. He said the laws surrounding COVID-19 vaccine mandates must be clarified in court.