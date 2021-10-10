Best Stocks To Invest In 2021? 4 Consumer Tech Stocks To Watch

Amidst surging crude oil prices and a lackluster monthly labor report, the stock market today remains mostly unchanged. Nevertheless, investors may want to consider tuning in to consumer tech stocks now. After all, this part of the tech world has and continues to grow at breakneck speed. Now, when it comes to consumer tech, the focus is, well, the consumer. As such, this ranges from the likes of fintech firms such as PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) and tech giants like Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) subsidiary Google. Arguably, some of the biggest names in the tech industry are involved in this business in one way or another. Because of that, the focus could be on the top consumer tech stocks in the stock market now.