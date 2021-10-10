Deputy-involved shooting takes place after long standoff in Rancho Cucamonga
A deputy-involved shooting took place after a long standoff in Rancho Cucamonga on Oct. 8, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At 2:02 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department responded to the 11000 block of Carlow Court for a reported disturbance. Upon arrival, deputies learned the suspect, Isaac Louis Soria, 28, had allegedly pointed a rifle at a neighbor and was currently inside his house with the rifle.www.fontanaheraldnews.com
