Czech president hospitalized; Could affect forming new govt

Channel 3000
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRAGUE (AP) — Czech President Milos Zeman has been rushed to the hospital a day after a parliamentary election in which he has a key role in establishing a new government. Prague’s military hospital has confirmed Zeman, 77, was transported there. He is a heavy smoker who has diabetes. The Czech presidency is a largely ceremonial post but the president has the right to choose what politician can try to form a new government. On Saturday, populist Prime Minister Andrej Babis’ party surprisingly came in second to a coalition. Zeman is a Babis ally and the two men met Sunday. Zeman indicated earlier he could chose Babis instead of someone from the first-place coalition.

