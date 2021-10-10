CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmy Johnson Would Take Justin Herbert Over Patrick Mahomes

By Liam McKeone
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 6 days ago

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers have been a fun story of the young NFL season. Herbert has continued upon his path of excellence he started in his rookie season and Brandon Staley has proved to be just the kind of coach the team needed. Heading into Week 5, they hold the top spot in the AFC West.

Jimmy Johnson took things a little far during FOX NFL's pregame on Sunday and explained he thought so highly of Herbert that he would prefer him to Patrick Mahomes if he were to hold a fantasy draft and start his own team.

Unlike Michael Strahan, I cannot see it. Herbert definitely looks like a quarterback who could win a Super Bowl. Mahomes already has! And went to another one! And may have made it three if Dee Ford wasn't offsides in the 2018 AFCCG!

Herbert is awesome. Chargers fans would be ecstatic if he finished his career with an MVP and two Super Bowl appearances with one ring. Mahomes has already done all those things and is only three years older than his Chargers counterpart. Let's pump the brakes here, Jimmy.

