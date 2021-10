Heading into Sunday night’s matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, the Pittsburgh Steelers appear to be received in a better light by the national media and the fanbase than they were a week ago. Prior to their win at home against the Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh was coming off their third straight loss in Green Bay, falling to 1-3 on the season two games behind the rest of the AFC North. The offense looked lethargic and uninspiring outside of a long TD pass to Diontae Johnson to start off the game against the Packers, going back to the same dink-and-dunk passing game we saw last season accompanied by the league-worst rushing attack in terms of attempts and yards per game.

