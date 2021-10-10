All 87 Ultramarathon Runners Rescued from Utah Trail, Several Treated for Hypothermia
All 87 participants in an ultramarathon race in Utah's Davis County were rescued from the trails on Saturday after winter weather conditions made it impossible to continue. Several runners were treated for hypothermia and released at the scene, the Davis County Sheriff's Office said in a press release. Another runner was treated for a minor injury due to a fall in addition to hypothermia, and similarly released at the scene.people.com
