CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

All 87 Ultramarathon Runners Rescued from Utah Trail, Several Treated for Hypothermia

By Ally Mauch
People
People
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll 87 participants in an ultramarathon race in Utah's Davis County were rescued from the trails on Saturday after winter weather conditions made it impossible to continue. Several runners were treated for hypothermia and released at the scene, the Davis County Sheriff's Office said in a press release. Another runner was treated for a minor injury due to a fall in addition to hypothermia, and similarly released at the scene.

people.com

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

22-Year-Old Marathon Runner Dies Just Minutes From Finish Line In Utah

An Idaho man collapsed and died during a marathon on Saturday ... just minutes from reaching the finish line. He was just 22 years old. Hayden Holman, from Sugar City, Idaho, was running with family members in the 26-mile St. George Marathon in Utah ... when tragedy suddenly struck near the end of the race.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

'It just turned terrible': Trail runners near Francis Peak are rescued amid a foot of new snow

FARMINGTON — The approximately 87 stranded runners along the DC Peaks 50 ultra trail route Saturday are safe, after they became endangered by winter weather at the peak. Several of the rescued runners were treated for hypothermia and one runner sustained injuries in a fall, according to Davis County Sheriff Kelly Sparks. All runners were released at the scene and none were hospitalized.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Ultra runners rescued from mountains in Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Close to 90 runners were rescued off the mountains east of Davis County Saturday after bad weather moved into the area during a 50-mile ultra trail marathon. The Davis County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of the issue by DC Peaks 50 organizers around 9:30 a.m.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Davis County, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
County
Davis County, UT
State
Utah State
reviewjournal.com

87 runners rescued as snowstorm slams Utah race

FARMINGTON, Utah — An unexpected snowstorm forced the rescue of dozens of runners in a long-distance trail race in the mountains of northern Utah. None of the 87 or so runners rescued Saturday was hospitalized though several were treated for hypothermia and one was hurt in a fall, according to Davis County Sheriff Kelly Sparks.
UTAH STATE
wmleader.com

87 rescued after blizzard hits Utah Ultramarathon mid-race

More than 80 runners were rescued after a blinding blizzard blew through a 50-mile Ultramarathon race in the Utah mountains on Saturday, dumping more than a foot of snow and leaving some runners hypothermic, according to law enforcement. The annual DC Peak 50 is a point-to-point race that winds through...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hypothermia#Utah Valley#Ultramarathon#Severe Weather#Utah Trail#Ksl News#The New York Times#Abc4 News
AccuWeather

87 ultramarathoners rescued from 'scary' wintry conditions

Bursts of heavy snow and howling winds abruptly turned a 50-mile ultramarathon into an urgent search and rescue operation amid "near whiteout conditions," with some of the competitors suffering from hypothermia. The course for the inaugural DC Peaks 50 aimed to take runners through some of the highest peaks and...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
informnny.com

DEC locate lost 48-year-old in Highland Forest County Park, treat hypothermia

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation helped locate a missing man in Highland Forest County Park on October 4. According to a press release from the DEC, Conservation Police Officer Damrath contacted DEC’s Central Dispatch after hearing radio traffic from Onondaga County reporting a missing 48-year-old in the Park. It was determined that a 48-year-old man was collecting mushrooms with his sister-in-law when they became separated around 6 p.m.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Public Safety
insideedition.com

Specialists Treat Tiny Birds Rescued From Recent Southern California Oil Spill

At the Oiled Wildlife Care Network Treatment Center in Los Angeles, staffers are treating over two dozen birds caught in the oil spill off the region's coast a couple of weeks ago. "We actually have seven live snowy plovers," said Mike Ziccardi, Director of The Oiled Wildlife Care Network. "They're...
WSOC Charlotte

Man finds body while searching for brother’s dog after crash, deputies say

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — Alexander County deputies said a man found a body while searching for his brother’s dog after a crash. According to investigators, a man was hospitalized after a crash Tuesday morning along County Home Road near Taylorsville. Deputies said the man’s dog, which was with him at the time of the crash, ran away from the accident scene, so the victim’s brother went back to the scene to find the dog.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
102.7 KORD

Woman and Dog Boil in Yellowstone Hot Pot and LIVE

I remember our first family trip to Yellowstone National Park. I was 11 and my brother was 5 years old. We got to see Old Faithful and that was pretty cool, but when you're a kid it was boring standing around waiting for it to go off! We went inside Yellowstone Lodge and even as kids could appreciate the architecture. We didn't know what the word architecture meant at the time, but you know what I mean.
ANIMALS
KRDO News Channel 13

Missing woman, last seen in June, found dead in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Douglas County Coroner's Office identified the woman found dead as an El Paso County woman who was last seen in June. Saturday, October 9, members of the Douglas County Search and Rescue found Bayard off Highway 83 and North Pinery Parkway. Thursday, the Douglas County Coroner identified the woman The post Missing woman, last seen in June, found dead in Douglas County appeared first on KRDO.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
houstonianonline.com

The bear that shot the party in the United States was shot

He was killed while roaming stubbornly in a California camp in early August. A family camped there had no way to chase him away. Park administrators decided to intervene. The nearly 15-year-old male made his first appearance last year on Kings Beach, north of Lake Tahoe. Large Lake is a tourist destination on the border of the states of California and Nevada. The Safeway Bear not only checked into the shops there (video: see below), but accidentally crashed at parties held on the shores of the lake.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

People

137K+
Followers
32K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy