Watch: Matt Ryan becomes 7th QB to complete 5,000 passes

By Matt Urben
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan hit yet another milestone on Sunday, completing pass No. 5,000 for his career to move into seventh place in NFL history. This wasn’t been some meaningless stat, either. Ryan played a phenomenal game, throwing for 342 yards, two touchdowns and a passer rating of 109.7 in a 27-20 win over the New York Jets.

Watch Ryan’s latest historical completion from Atlanta’s Week 5 victory in London below, courtesy of the team’s Twitter account.

Top photos from Falcons' 27-20 win over Jets in London

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CEiNl_0cN03s1R00

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watching tape (again) with Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan

Right before the 2021 NFL season started, I was able to watch tape with Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, and here’s a first — a month later, Matt and I were able to follow up with four plays that have helped to define Atlanta’s passing game so far. We discuss his connections with new targets Kyle Pitts and Cordarrelle Patterson, as well as how he and head coach Arthur Smith have worked to make sure everyone’s on the same page.
NFL
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: So how much blame does Matt Ryan deserve?

In yet another “here we go again” moment, the Atlanta Falcons had a lead late in a football game, yet watched it evaporate, losing 34-30 to the visiting Washington Football Team. The loss drops our Falcons to a 1-3 record, with a trip to London and a game against the New York Jets (who won a game today) before Atlanta’s week six bye.
NFL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Matt Ryan: Tosses four TDs in losing effort

Ryan completed 25 of 42 passes for 283 yards and four touchdowns in Sunday's 34-30 loss to Washington. He added 17 rushing yards on his lone carry. It was arguably the best performance of the season so far for the veteran quarterback, as Ryan connected with his new favorite target, Cordarrelle Patterson, for three of his TDs. Unfortunately, the Falcons defense couldn't slow down Taylor Heinicke when it counted. Ryan is putting up solid numbers via volume, but he's averaged less than 7.0 yards per attempt in every game this season, and his lack of downfield success has suppressed the production of players like Calvin Ridley and Kyle Pitts. A Week 5 tilt in London against the Jets could give the Atlanta passing game a chance to stretch the field a little more, however.
NFL
USA Today

Falcons QB Matt Ryan broke another NFL record in Week 4 loss

The Atlanta Falcons may have lost their Week 4 matchup to Washington, but that didn’t stop quarterback Matt Ryan from reaching another career milestone. Too often, Ryan puts up exceptional numbers only to be let down by variables outside of his control. In fact, the former MVP QB holds the record for how many times this has happened.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Falcons highlights: Matt Ryan throws fourth TD pass

The Falcons’ offense is making some headway this week against Washington. Quarterback Matt Ryan delivered his fourth touchdown pass of the day, this one to running back Mike Davis. Following a questionable roughing the passer call on fourth down, Atlanta quickly cashed in for six. Watch below as Ryan connects...
NFL
