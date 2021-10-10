Watch: Matt Ryan becomes 7th QB to complete 5,000 passes

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan hit yet another milestone on Sunday, completing pass No. 5,000 for his career to move into seventh place in NFL history. This wasn’t been some meaningless stat, either. Ryan played a phenomenal game, throwing for 342 yards, two touchdowns and a passer rating of 109.7 in a 27-20 win over the New York Jets.

Watch Ryan’s latest historical completion from Atlanta’s Week 5 victory in London below, courtesy of the team’s Twitter account.

