Peoria man pleads guilty to federal weapons charges connected to theft at gun store
PEORIA – A Peoria man faces up to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to weapons charges stemming from the theft of guns from an Creve Coeur gun shop last year. Zabian Hatcher, 21, pleaded guilty to conspiring to steal guns from a federal firearms licensee, burglary of a federal firearms licensee, possession of stolen firearms, and possession of firearms by a felon in connection with the theft on Oct. 29, 2020, at Thompson’s Trading Post, 201 N. Main St.www.pjstar.com
