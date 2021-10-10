CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Peoria, IL

Peoria man pleads guilty to federal weapons charges connected to theft at gun store

Peoria Journal Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEORIA – A Peoria man faces up to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to weapons charges stemming from the theft of guns from an Creve Coeur gun shop last year. Zabian Hatcher, 21, pleaded guilty to conspiring to steal guns from a federal firearms licensee, burglary of a federal firearms licensee, possession of stolen firearms, and possession of firearms by a felon in connection with the theft on Oct. 29, 2020, at Thompson’s Trading Post, 201 N. Main St.

www.pjstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Up to 17 U.S. missionaries and family kidnapped in Haiti - media

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - As many as 17 American Christian missionaries and their families, including children, were kidnapped on Saturday by gang members in Haiti's capital of Port-au-Prince, U.S. media reported. The kidnapping happened after the missionaries left an orphanage in the crisis-engulfed Caribbean nation, the New York Times...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peoria, IL
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
City
Springfield, IL
East Peoria, IL
Government
City
East Peoria, IL
City
Creve Coeur, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Peoria, IL
Government
East Peoria, IL
Crime & Safety
Peoria, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Creve Coeur, IL
Crime & Safety
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Shadid
The Associated Press

Russia sees highest daily new COVID case number

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70% up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy