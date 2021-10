Set your alarm clocks, put on a pot of coffee, and get ready for some early morning football as the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons do battle across the pond. The Jets come into the game off their first win of the season, a 27-24 overtime nail-biter over the Tennessee Titans. Meanwhile, the Falcons again gave up a lead in their 34-30 defeat to the Washington Football Team. Both teams are 1-3, so who will emerge victorious from the Jets vs. Falcons at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO