CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Yellen warns of 'catastrophe' if Congress doesn't handle debt ceiling issue

By Teaganne Finn
NBC News
NBC News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said there is an "enormous amount at stake" after the Senate approved only a short-term extension of the debt ceiling, again setting up potential for default in December if Congress is unable to make another deal. "A failure to raise the debt ceiling would...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 11

me G
6d ago

anyway you look at it it's going to be bad just let it go at least we can fix that a little at a time what the democrats want their is no fixing that!

Reply
5
Patrick Lee
6d ago

Well, the communists have until December 3rd to work this out. The ball is squarely in their court.

Reply
8
Guest
6d ago

Tell that to million dollar Moscow Mitch who don’t give a dam but getting richer every day. There should be a legal way to force him out.

Reply(1)
3
Related
Slate

Biden’s Supreme Court Commission Walked Straight Into the Legitimacy Trap

The Supreme Court is struggling with a “legitimacy crisis.” According to the polls, Americans have lost confidence in the branch that requires public confidence to exercise power. Several of the justices see the legitimacy of the court as an existential matter that demands blame-shifting. According to Justice Samuel Alito, the media and liberal law professors are responsible. According to Justice Clarence Thomas, the press are wholly to blame. According to Justice Amy Coney Barrett, the partisan press is culpable. And according to Justice Stephen Breyer, partisan politics itself is to blame. It should surprise nobody, then, that according to the draft report issued by 36-ish members (at least one has resigned) of President Joe Biden’s blue-ribbon commission to evaluate the court, absolutely nobody is to blame.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AFP

Yellen says 'confident' US will implement global minimum tax

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday she was "confident" Congress would pass legislation to implement a global tax agreement in the United States enacting a minimum international tax on big corporations. The OECD-brokered deal, which sets a global tax of 15 percent, is aimed at stopping international corporations from slashing tax bills by registering in nations with low rates. "I am confident that what we need to do to come into compliance with the minimum tax will be included in a reconciliation package," Yellen told ABC's "This Week," referring to the federal budget bill currently being debated in Congress. The multi-trillion dollar spending package is the cornerstone of President Joe Biden's economic agenda.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Janet Yellen
Reuters

U.S. Treasury hobbled by Cruz's nomination holds, officials say

WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury is being held hostage by Republican Senator Ted Cruz's efforts to halt a Russia-to-Germany gas pipeline, blocking critical appointments when the federal debt limit remains a pressing issue, White House officials and Democrats in Congress say. Only four confirmed nominees are in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOXBusiness

Yellen doubles down on need for global minimum tax and eliminating debt ceiling

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has reiterated support for the global minimum tax as Congress continues to debate President Biden’s titanic infrastructure bill. Biden has sought and won support from over 130 countries and territories for a global minimum tax, which would tax companies at a minimum of 15% and enforce taxes based on where they conduct business rather than where they are based.
U.S. POLITICS
ulmhawkeyeonline.com

Congress struggles to increase debt ceiling

If the U.S. Treasury wanted to borrow money about 100 years ago, it most likely would have been approved by Congress. The same cannot be said today. According to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, Congress passed the first aggregate debt limit in 1939. This set the debt ceiling at $45 billion, which was about 10% above the total debt at the time.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Republicans#Treasury#Abc#House#Gop#Democratic#Capitol Hill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NBC News

NBC News

216K+
Followers
30K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy