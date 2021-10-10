CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

State senators call for resignation of North Carolina Lt. Gov. after he said teaching kids about LGBTQ people was 'filth' and 'child abuse'

By Bethany Dawson
Business Insider
Business Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fs9oC_0cN02Iiq00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47cUj7_0cN02Iiq00

Zach Gibson / Stringer / Getty Images

  • Footage has leaked of North Carolina Lt. Gov. calling homosexuality "filth."
  • As a result, lawmakers are calling for his resignation.
  • The White House press secretary has also condemned the comments, calling them "repugnant."

State senators are calling for the resignation of a Lieutenant Governor after a video surfaced on social media of him espousing homophobic views.

The videos show Mark Robinson of North Carolina saying "there's no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality -- any of that filth."

Now, North Carolina Democratic state senators Jeff Jackson and Wiley Nickel have called for Robinson to resign in light of his remarks.

The video, released by Right Wing Watch - an organization "dedicated to monitoring and exposing the activities and rhetoric of right-wing activists and organizations in order to expose their extreme agenda," according to its website - shows Robinson speaking at Asbury Baptist Church in Seagrove, North Carolina, in June 2021.

He said that the teaching of LGBTQ facts, including homosexuality and transgenderism, is "child abuse".

"I'm saying this now, and I've been saying it, and I don't care who likes it -- those issues have no place in the school. There's no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality -- any of that filth. And yes, I called it filth, and if you don't like it that I called it filth -- come see me and I'll explain it to you," the lieutenant governor said in the video.

"Topics surrounding transgenderism and homosexuality should be discussed at home and not in public education," his office said in a statement to CNN .

Senator Jackson has said that these comments are "open discrimination" and "it is completely unacceptable," calling for Robinson's resignation.

Senator Nickel described Robinson as a "disgrace and an embarrassment" to North Carolina, adding to the calls for the Lieutenant Governor's resignation.

"I stand with the LGBTQ Community and hope you will join me in condemning this hate speech from the most senior Republican elected official in our state," Nickel added.

White House Press secretary Andrew Bates also added to the condemnation of the comments according to the Charlotte Observer , saying "These words are repugnant and offensive. The role of a leader is to bring people together and stand up for the dignity and rights of everyone; not to spread hate and undermine their own office."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 2

Courtney
6d ago

Why should the Lt. Gov. resign? He is standing and commenting on his own beliefs. He should be praised for keeping to his beliefs, too many in an office now a days are not standing up and saying this isn't right yet when he does everyone gets on their high horse. Children in general shouldn't be focused on sex but a good education. I for one am not homophobic, in fact several family members and friends of my are homosexual or bisexual. I say to each there own, just keep it out of the schools because some parents do have different beliefs and religious backgrounds and do not want them to even explore such ideas. Hate me for what I said, I don't care, but remember this too, your hate for my words is also discrimination.

Reply(1)
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
MSNBC

N.C. Republican under fire after calling LGBTQ people 'filth'

Earlier this year, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper acknowledged that he'd considered launching a 2022 U.S. Senate campaign. The Democratic governor even said he was confident he could win. But Cooper ultimately rejected the idea, explaining that if he won, Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson would become governor, and Cooper...
POLITICS
ncpolicywatch.org

NC Senator calls for resignation of Lt. Governor for homophobic remarks

State Senator Jeff Jackson (D-Mecklenburg) is calling for the resignation of Lt. Governor Mark Robinson after a video surfaced Thursday in which Robinson refers to homosexuality and transgenderism as “filth.”. The video clip shared on Twitter by Right Wing Watch appears to be part of a longer address Robinson, a...
SEAGROVE, NC
FOX8 News

‘We demand his immediate resignation’; Triad-based LGBTQ center blasts Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson over homophobic, transphobic comments

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Calls for N.C. Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson to resign have emerged after he was heard on video referring to homosexuality as “filth.” “There’s no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth,” Robinson said at Asbury Baptist Church in Seagrove in June […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#State Senators#Homosexuality#Lgbtq#Democratic#Right Wing Watch#Asbury Baptist Church#Cnn
meaws.com

NC Lt. Gov. Calls LGBTQ+ People 'Filth,' White House Responds

The Washington Blade. “The role of a leader is to bring people together and stand up for the dignity and rights of everyone; not to spread hate and undermine their own office.”The White House’s condemnation comes as lawmakers in N.C. call for Robinson to resign. On Saturday, Robinson doubled down...
POLITICS
News Talk 1490

N.C. Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson Refuses To Step Down Amid Backlash For Calling LGBTQ ‘Filth’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. In today’s episode of What Would Sunken Place Jesus Do? Republican North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has recently found himself under fire for catching the bigot holy ghost while speaking at churches to denounce educators for teaching students about the LGBTQ community. Now, calls are mounting for the Black GOPoor decision-maker to resign, but Robinson is letting it be known that he will not bow down to the evil tyranny of, well, basic human decency.
POLITICS
kisswtlz.com

NC politician dismisses calls for resignation over LGBTQ+ 'filth' comment

North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson said Saturday that he “will not back down” as politicians call for his resignation over recently resurfaced comments in which he referred to “transgenderism” and homosexuality as “filth.”. “Let me tell you plainly right here and right now: I will not back down,” he...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
White House
meaws.com

North Carolina’s Lt. Gov calls homosexuality “filth”, says guns are gift from God

Related: Gay couple refused wedding service by North Carolina venueRight Wing Watch reported on Robinson’s recent speech at the North Carolina Faith & Freedom Coalition’s “Salt & Light Conference.” At this, he said America was a “Christian Nation” and anybody who didn’t like it was free to leave: “I’ll buy your plane, train, or automobile ticket right up out of here.”He went on to say schools could avoid shootings by teaching more about Jesus.“If you had let God come in that building before that shooting, if you had told those students, ‘Jesus Christ is the way and the light, and only through him can you receive salvation,’ there wouldn’t have been no school shooting.”Robinson has got a lot to say about school curriculum.
RELIGION
The State

NC senator demands Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson resign for calling homosexuality ‘filth’

Update: “White House: NC Lt. Gov. Robinson’s anti-LGBTQ comments ‘repugnant’ and ‘spread hate’”. A state senator says Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson should resign for calling homosexuality and transgenderism “filth.”. “There’s no debate here,” said Sen. Jeff Jackson, a Mecklenburg County Democrat. “This is open discrimination. It is completely unacceptable. “Mark...
POLITICS
cityxtramagazine.com

NC Lt. Governor Accused of ‘Open Discrimination’ After Calling LGBTQ People ‘Filth’ and Demanding Christians Take Control

Calls are growing for North Carolina Republican Lt. Governor Mark Robinson to resign after video of remarks he made in June, calling LGBTQ people “filth,” went viral this week, as NBC News and others are reporting. Robinson, who is also a conspiracy theorist, climate change denialist, anti-abortion activist, and NRA...
POLITICS
politicsny.com

North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Calls LGBTQ Community “Filth”

North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson, a Republican, is facing calls to resign following a leaked video that shows him calling the LGBTQ community “filth.”. The video, obtained by the People for the American Way’s Right Wing Watch project, shows Robinson spewing a hate-filled rant about LGBTQ-inclusive education over the summer at the Asbury Baptist Church in Seagrove, North Carolina. In the viral one-minute clip of Robinson’s speech, he also used outdated and homophobic language to refer to the queer and trans community.
SEAGROVE, NC
Business Insider

Business Insider

257K+
Followers
18K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy