Although not always in style, hardwood floors are decidedly in fashion at the moment. They increase the value of a home, don’t stain and work with just about every interior decor available. It’s easy to see why people love wood flooring. However, hardwood has its drawbacks. Pets, furniture and shoes can easily scratch and scuff hardwood, and cleaning such floors can be a burden. It’s important to use the best hardwood floor cleaners as many general cleaning agents will damage the finish and the wood itself. This is because wood is susceptible to water damage, so any non-specialized solutions with a...

HOME & GARDEN ・ 2 DAYS AGO