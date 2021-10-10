CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts elevate QB Brett Hundley to active roster

By Kevin Hickey
 6 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts elevated quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad to the active roster and released defensive tackle Antwaun Woods, the team announced Sunday.

This move was to be expected as Hundley has maxed out his gameday elevations from the practice squad. According to NFL rules, a player can only be elevated from the practice squad for games twice in a season. After that, they must be moved to the active roster in order to be eligible to play.

Hundley has been the backup quarterback for the Colts behind Carson Wentz for the majority of the season despite Jacob Eason being on the active roster.

The Colts are also expected to activate rookie Sam Ehlinger from the injured reserve list at some point next week.

