CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Hackers Continue to Show Off Unreleased Halloween Skins in Warzone

By Jack O'Dwyer
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Some players have found a way to unlock Haunting-themed Call of Duty: Warzone skins ahead of the event’s launch. In true Warzone fashion, it seems a few content releases have been leaked to the player base ahead of the official launch. The new Halloween event, simply titled “The Haunting” is set to launch later this month with a select few themed bundles. Of these, two particular operator skins have made major headlines—Ghostface and Frank.

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
dexerto.com

Warzone hacker claims they cheat because all the streamers do

YouTuber JoeWo sat down with a Warzone hacker to see why they contribute to the battle royale’s problem with cheaters – and their response largely blamed streamers who they accuse of cheating as well. Cheating has been an ongoing issue in the streets of Verdansk for well over a year....
TECHNOLOGY
DBLTAP

New COD: Warzone Halloween Event Leak Includes Ghostface Operator Skin

New leaks surrounding the Call of Duty (COD): Warzone "All Hallows Eve" event have revealed more information around a new operator skin featuring Ghostface. These have appeared a month after the first wave revealed suspicions around the iconic thriller character. Ghostface is the central antagonist of the "Scream" film series. While the character, itself, is quite literally a mask worn by a handful of killers over the course of the films, fans tend to refer to it as a single identity—whose name comes directly from that screaming mask.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘League Of Legends’ patch 11.20 brings Halloween skins and Amumu nerfs

Patch 11.20 for League Of Legends is currently being tested on the PBE (Public Beta Environment), revealing a lineup of Halloween skins and balance passes. Now that the PBE is hosting the changes set for the next League Of Legends patch (detailed by Surrender At 20, spotted by PCGamesN), fans can see what will change in patch 11.20.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Spooky Overwatch Echo skin idea would be perfect for Halloween Terror 2021

Overwatch Halloween Terror 2021 is home to plenty of popular hero and villain skins, but this Echo skin idea has proven incredibly popular. Overwatch Halloween Terror 2021 is just around the corner, which means Junkenstein’s Revenge will return as well as plenty of spooky-themed skins. However, one talented artist has designed a frightfully brilliant Echo skin.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skins#Hackers#Cod#Activision#Raven Software
culturedvultures.com

Apex Legends Halloween 2021: Skins, Rewards & What You Should Know

It’s finally that time of year: the annual Apex Legends Halloween Event, titled ‘Monsters Within’, is almost here. Now it’s time to whip out your spookiest holiday cosmetics and help the Legends take down their inner demons while you take down the competition. Jump To:. Apex Legends Monsters Within Start...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Call of Duty Warzone Halloween Scream and Donnie Darko bundles leak

The Call of Duty Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Halloween bundles appear to have leaked early, and they want to know if you like scary movies. Twitter user ModenasHD shared an image that seems to show the three new bundles which will be dropping into the games as part of The Haunting event, reportedly set to begin on October 18. The three leaked packs are a limited-time Scream Operator Bundle, a Ghost of War Tracer Pack with Ultra Skin, and a Donnie Darko Tracer Pack limited-time bundle.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Warframe Halloween Event Brings New Skins And Exclusive Rewards Starting Today

The new Halloween event in Warframe offers cosmetics both new and old, along with a newly released free-to-play quest. While the event doesn’t offer much for new players, it is an opportunity to color the already H. R. Giger-tinged Warframe with some seasonal goodies. The content is split into three distinct elements: Nights of Naberus, Day of the Dead, and Chains of Harrow.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Warzone is Still Full of Hackers & Cheaters in Season 6

Hackers and cheaters with aimbots, wallhacks, and more are still ruining Warzone for many players even after the Season 6 update has dropped. If you’ve played Warzone in the past few months, then you will have likely come across some hackers. Of course, there are players who use the standard aimbot and wallhacks, but there are plenty of other ways to cheat in Warzone at the moment.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
NewsBreak
Call of Duty: Warzone
NewsBreak
Halloween
dexerto.com

Overwatch gives Roadhog IT Halloween Terror skin & fans are loving it

Overwatch has revealed a spooky new look for Roadhog as the first 2021 Halloween Terror skin, and players are already loving it. Halloween Terror is always a fan-favorite because it gives us some of the best skins and cosmetics to collect out of any of the game’s seasonal events. Along...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Warzone players want simple in-game feature to avoid hackers

The Warzone community has been infested with hackers for quite some time, but Call of Duty players think adding an in-game block feature will help avoid running into hackers. Unfortunately, hacking is no stranger to the streets of Verdansk, as cheaters do all sorts of things like ruin games or use unreleased skins.
VIDEO GAMES
Charlie INTEL

Warzone Hackers spotted using Ghost Face skin ahead of The Haunting event

Warzone Season 6 falls upon the spooky season of Halloween, and the new Haunting event is set to bring some familiar Horror movie villains as Operators. However, some Warzone players have been spotting the Ghost face skin in-game early. Like any new Season, Warzone Season 6 hasn’t just brought changes...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Overwatch Halloween 2021 Release Date, Event Time and Terror Skins COUNTDOWN

Blizzard has confirmed that the next big Overwatch event will start in less than 24 hours. Overwatch Halloween Terror 2021 features new skins to unlock, cosmetics to earn through challenges, and returning limited-time game modes. At least five new skins are expected to be released as part of the new...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Rainbow Six Siege Halloween Event Returns With New Monster Skins

Rainbow Six Siege's Halloween event, Doktor's Curse, returns tomorrow with even more monsters. The event runs from October 12 to November 2, featuring the hide-and-seek event mode Doktor's Curse and an updated event collection, featuring new returning skins. The special Doktor's Curse mode features the usual 5v5 multiplayer, except that...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Latest Warzone Glitch Prevents Players from Picking Certain Operators

A new glitch has cropped up in Warzone that prevents players from selecting certain Operators to play in lobbies. Do you ever just not feel like playing? Apparently, that's how some Call of Duty (COD): Warzone operators feel this week as players aren't able to select them to deploy in lobbies. According to player reports, this isn't the first time the Warzone community has had to alter their favorites just to jump into a match, either.
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

Fortnite Halloween Skins 2021: Golden Skull Trooper, Gummy Fishstick & More

With the newest Fortnite update for Season 8 now out, we’ve been able to have an early look at the spooks in store with Fortnite’s Halloween skins this year. There’s quite a lot we already know about, but a few surprises that include spins on classic skins and yet another Fishstick skin are also a feature of v18.20.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
666
Followers
5K+
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy