Hackers Continue to Show Off Unreleased Halloween Skins in Warzone
Some players have found a way to unlock Haunting-themed Call of Duty: Warzone skins ahead of the event’s launch. In true Warzone fashion, it seems a few content releases have been leaked to the player base ahead of the official launch. The new Halloween event, simply titled “The Haunting” is set to launch later this month with a select few themed bundles. Of these, two particular operator skins have made major headlines—Ghostface and Frank.www.dbltap.com
Comments / 0