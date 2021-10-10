Can you hear the northern lights? A new study may reveal the truth
It’s a question that has puzzled observers for centuries: do the fantastic green and crimson light displays of the aurora borealis produce any discernible sound?. Conjured by the interaction of solar particles with gas molecules in Earth’s atmosphere, the aurora generally occurs near Earth’s poles, where the magnetic field is most potent. Reports of the aurora making noise, however, are rare — and were historically dismissed by scientists.www.inverse.com
Comments / 0