Presidential Election

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise Repeatedly Refuses to Say Whether Election Was Stolen

By Daniel Politi
Slate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse Minority Whip Steve Scalise on Sunday repeatedly refused to give a straight answer to the question of whether the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” from Donald Trump. Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace gave Scalise multiple chances during an interview Sunday to dismiss talk that there was something fundamentally wrong with the election. He refused every time. “There are irregularities in all elections,” Wallace said. “Do you think the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump and in continuing to make that charge, not having states do election reform, but specifically making this charge that the election was stolen, do you think that that hurts, undermines American democracy?”

wirenewsfax.com

‘Big lie’ from Republican Steve Scalise is in service to white grievance politics

Sunday’s Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace asked House Minority Whip Steve Scalise the simple question: “Do You Think Donald Trump stole the 2020 election?”. The correct answer is two letters for the average person. The correct answer is three letters for those who are either not grounded in reality or unabashed liars. Scalise should have responded in less than a second. In his vain search for a solid ground between a yes or a no, Scalise responded, responded, and continued to respond for over two minutes. Wallace tried to force Scalise to give a definitive answer, but he failed.
Washington Post

Steve Scalise’s election rhetoric is no less harmful than Trump’s

A defining characteristic of being an elected official is the need to maintain support from voters. For Republican officials in recent years, that has meant having to adjust their rhetoric and positions to align with those of Donald Trump, still the party’s guiding light. Sometimes it’s easier than at others; voting for tax cuts is less of a burden than, say, theorizing wide-ranging collusion on election fraud for which there is no proof.
redriverradio.org

LA Congressman Scalise Won't Say 2020 Election Wasn't Stolen

GOP WHIP WON’T SAY — The U,S, House of Representatives second-ranking Republican, Minority Whip Steve Scalise, is refusing to say whether or not the 2020 presidential election was legitimate. In a television interview with Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday, the Louisiana congressman was repeatedly asked directly if he thought the 2020 Presidential Election was stolen, a claim former President Trump has repeatedly made since Joe Biden was certified as President by Congress.
Fox News

Judge Jeanine reveals who she believes is running the White House

Judge Jeanine Pirro questioned who was really in charge of the White House Saturday on "Justice with Judge Jeanine." JUDGE JEANINE: In case you didn’t know it, Joe Biden is the president of the United States in name only. Someone else is running the White House. Barack Obama, maybe? Come along with me and see if what I say makes sense. Now, from the beginning of his campaign, we knew he wasn’t right. We kept asking ourselves what was wrong with him. He was clearly confused, saying crazy things.
The Independent

Pro-impeachment lawmaker Adam Kinzinger admits he may have to quit over redistricting

Republican Rep Adam Kinzinger – one of Donald Trump’s most vocal critics in the GOP – says he will review “all of the options” after Illinois’ legislature released a map of new congressional districts that could put him at a disadvantage in getting re-elected.Mr Kinzinger, who has served six terms in the House, made the remarks after Illinois released a proposed map with 14 Democratic seats and three Republican seats, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. “Following the release of the new congressional maps for Illinois, my team and I will spend some time looking them over and reviewing all of the...
Washington Examiner

Carl Bernstein calls for investigation into supporters of 'psychopath' Trump

Watergate sleuth Carl Bernstein says supporters of former President Donald Trump need to be investigated as part of a broader examination beyond the Capitol riot. During a recent interview on CNN, Bernstein warned there is "a kind of civil war in this country ignited by Donald Trump," who may yet run again for the White House in 2024, and he argued a "coup attempt" took place on Jan. 6 that was propped up on lies about a stolen election in 2020 that a large number of Republicans continue to believe in.
arcamax.com

Former Defense official Patel ditches Jan. 6 deposition; committee to refer Bannon for criminal contempt for his refusal to cooperate

WASHINGTON — Kashyap Patel, a former Defense Department official in the Trump administration who was involved in security planning and responding to the Jan. 6 insurrection, did not appear Thursday for his scheduled deposition before the House select committee investigating Jan. 6. “He didn’t show up. He’s continuing to engage,”...
Slate

Biden’s Supreme Court Commission Walked Straight Into the Legitimacy Trap

The Supreme Court is struggling with a “legitimacy crisis.” According to the polls, Americans have lost confidence in the branch that requires public confidence to exercise power. Several of the justices see the legitimacy of the court as an existential matter that demands blame-shifting. According to Justice Samuel Alito, the media and liberal law professors are responsible. According to Justice Clarence Thomas, the press are wholly to blame. According to Justice Amy Coney Barrett, the partisan press is culpable. And according to Justice Stephen Breyer, partisan politics itself is to blame. It should surprise nobody, then, that according to the draft report issued by 36-ish members (at least one has resigned) of President Joe Biden’s blue-ribbon commission to evaluate the court, absolutely nobody is to blame.
CONGRESS & COURTS

