House Minority Whip Steve Scalise Repeatedly Refuses to Say Whether Election Was Stolen
House Minority Whip Steve Scalise on Sunday repeatedly refused to give a straight answer to the question of whether the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” from Donald Trump. Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace gave Scalise multiple chances during an interview Sunday to dismiss talk that there was something fundamentally wrong with the election. He refused every time. “There are irregularities in all elections,” Wallace said. “Do you think the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump and in continuing to make that charge, not having states do election reform, but specifically making this charge that the election was stolen, do you think that that hurts, undermines American democracy?”slate.com
