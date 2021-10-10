CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UMass football fans storm field after Minutemen drop UConn 27-13 for 1st win in 2 years

Athol Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMHERST – UMass fans couldn’t wait any longer to celebrate a football win. With 15 seconds remaining on the clock and an ironclad two-score lead, junior Quinn McCarron – in his signature reindeer costume - led the charge over the ropes surrounding the field. Brady Olson just took a knee in the victory formation to seal a 27-13 victory over UConn on Saturday at McGuirk Alumni Stadium. It was the Minutemen’s first win since Sept. 28, 2019, snapping a 16-game losing streak, tied for the nation’s longest.

The Massachusetts football team is seeking its first win in over two calendar years this Saturday against a similarly struggling Connecticut team at home. UMass (0-5) has been outscored 98-10 over its last two games and owns one of the worst scoring margins in the country. Out of 130 teams on both offense and defense, the Minutemen rank No.110 or worse on points per game, yards per game/play and third-down conversions. Not only are they unable to score points or gain yardage, but they also haven’t stopped anybody else.
