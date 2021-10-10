Recap: Late Penalty Kick Lifts Wake Men’s Soccer Over UNC

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-4-1, 2-2-1) picked up a colossal win in Chapel Hill on Friday, defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels (6-4-1, 2-3) by a score of 2-1 at Dorrance Field. The game was a very even one, with the balance of the match ever so slightly shifting back and forth as each team wanted to avoid being the first to buckle. Wake showed some renewed vigor and intensity in this one, pressing and counterpressing well, matching the Heels’ intensity every step of the way. Wake had the better of the chances through most of this game, and although they let some go by the wayside, they would do enough to sneak past UNC. With this result, Carolina continues their stop-start form, as they sit in the midst of a 3-4 stretch, not having won or lost two games in a row in that span. For the Deacs, it’s a second win in on the bounce, and a big ACC rebound after the letdown against Clemson last week.