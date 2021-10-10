Final Score: Falcons 27, Jets 20

In the New York Jets’ fifth game of the 2021 season, on a cool October day in London, England, the Jets lost to the Atlanta Falcons, 27 - 20. In the first half it was all Falcons as the Jets sleepwalked through the opening parts of the game. The Jets offense put up absolutely nothing early on and the Falcons offense met little resistance on the way to a 17 - 0 Falcons lead early in the second quarter. An exchange of field goals closed out the half as the teams went into the locker room with the Falcons leading, 20 - 3.