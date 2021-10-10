CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
13-year-old Axel Kei makes history for Real Salt Lake's USL team

By Chris Smith
90min
90min
 6 days ago

Real Salt Lake academy forward Axel Kei made history on Friday as the youngest-ever player to make a professional appearance for an American sports team. Aged just 13 years, nine months and nine days old, Kei entered the field in the 61st minute of Real Monarchs' (RSL's USL affiliate) 0-0 draw with Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, replacing United States international striker Bobby Wood. A crowd just shy of 1,500 was in attendance for this historic moment.

www.90min.com

WTOP

Domínguez scores 2 goals, Austin beats Real Salt Lake 2-1

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Cecilio Domínguez scored a goal in each half and Austin beat Real Salt Lake 2-1 on Saturday. Austin (7-17-4) won for just the second time in its last eight matches. Real Salt Lake (11-11-6) made its first trip to Austin. Domínguez scored his sixth goal of...
MLS
rsl.com

Real Salt Lake Fall Short at Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (Saturday, October 2, 2021) – Real Salt Lake (11-11-6, 39 points) continued its difficult road form, falling 1-2 in its first-ever visit to Austin FC at Q2 Stadium. For Pablo Mastroeni’s and Rubio Rubin’s postgame video, click here. Austin FC jumped out to an early lead in the...
MLS
sanantoniopost.com

Cecilio Dominguez nets pair to lift Austin FC past Real Salt Lake

Cecilio Dominguez scored his second goal of the match in the 55th minute to power Austin FC to a 2-1 victory over visiting Real Salt Lake on Saturday afternoon. Austin FC (7-17-4, 25 points) won for the second time in three matches and provided an obstacle in the Real Salt Lake's run to the postseason. Even with Saturday's victory, expansion Austin remains at the bottom of the West standings, two points in arrears of 12th place Houston with six matches remaining.
MLS
kslsports.com

Real Salt Lake Suffers Disappointing Defeat In First Trip To Q2 Stadium

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Real Salt Lake lost 2-1 on the road against Austin FC gifting Austin just their 3rd win over their past 12 matches. “In this formation, and because we are so expansive the cover positions has to be better when we turn the ball over,” interim manager Pablo Mastroeni said immediately following the conclusion of the game. “I thought we improved with the ball from our last game and saying that I thought we were really cheap in possession. I thought our positions in the attack were better, however, I think our execution was really poor today.”
MLS
kslsports.com

If Real Salt Lake Makes Coaching Move Before Seasons End It Must Happen Now

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Real Salt Lake is still searching for a full-time manager, and with the current international break in play could general manager Elliot Fall and Real Salt Lake make an announcement soon?. The shorter answer is no. There is nothing concrete that would suggest that Real...
MLS
kslsports.com

Real Salt Lake To Make Decision On New Manager Within 14 Days

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Real Salt Lake will make their decision on who the new manager of the club should be within the next two weeks, according to a report from Jeff Carlisle of ESPN. A lot of speculation has surrounded the coaching search, with many names being linked...
MLS
kslsports.com

Real Salt Lake To Be Forced Into Lineup Changes With Upcoming Condensed Schedule

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Believe it or not, Real Salt Lake only has six regular-season games remaining. However, those six games will come during a chaotic 22-day stretch. The average time between games for Real Salt Lake to close out the 2021 Major League Soccer regular season is just 3.6 days.
MLS
kslsports.com

What To Expect As Real Salt Lake Returns To Pitch For Date With Rapids

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Real Salt Lake and the Colorado Rapids will go to battle against one and another in a fixture that will determine the winner of this year’s Rocky Mountain Cup. The game will likely be fierce, filled with emotion as the two teams fight for not...
MLS
RSL Soapbox

What we’re watching in Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado Rapids

It’s been some time since the Rocky Mountain Cup has been in Colorado, but that’s where it is now and tonight is a chance for Real Salt Lake to reclaim it from the Rapids. RSL fell 5-0 to Colorado at Rio Tinto Stadium last September, in a shocking result that delivered the Rapids the cup. Can Real reclaim the cup for 2021?
MLS
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Why Jonathan Menendez isn’t starting for Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake’s loss to Austin FC brings with it a number of questions, and one of the individually focused questions is a big one: Why isn’t Jonathan Menendez starting?. The answer, as RSL interim coach Pablo Mastroeni puts it, is pretty straightforward: He doesn’t fit in the 3-5-2 system the club has been playing.
SOCCER
KXAN

Austin FC downs Real Salt Lake behind Dominguez’s two-goal effort

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC jumped out to an early lead against Real Salt Lake and held on for a 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake on Saturday afternoon. Cecilio Dominguez had a brace, scoring both goals for Austin. The first came in the 17th minute when he netted a...
MLS
Lexington Herald-Leader

A USL League One team is coming to Lexington. Here’s what you need to know.

USL (United Soccer League) League One serves as the third-highest tier of professional soccer in the United States. What is the connection between USL League One and other soccer leagues with American teams?. Major League Soccer (MLS) is the highest tier, followed by three descending tiers that are governed by...
MLS
houstonianonline.com

The thirteen-year-old (!) Striker is making history with his debut in the United States

Axel Kee made history Friday night at the U.S. Second Tier USL Championship. Thirteen-year-old (!) Striker made his debut as an alternative to Real Monarchs from Utah in the game against the Colorado Springs switchback. He became the youngest professional athlete in an American sport. An hour later Kee replaced...
MLS
