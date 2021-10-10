13-year-old Axel Kei makes history for Real Salt Lake's USL team

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Real Salt Lake lost 2-1 on the road against Austin FC gifting Austin just their 3rd win over their past 12 matches. “In this formation, and because we are so expansive the cover positions has to be better when we turn the ball over,” interim manager Pablo Mastroeni said immediately following the conclusion of the game. “I thought we improved with the ball from our last game and saying that I thought we were really cheap in possession. I thought our positions in the attack were better, however, I think our execution was really poor today.”

