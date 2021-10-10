13-year-old Axel Kei makes history for Real Salt Lake's USL team
Real Salt Lake academy forward Axel Kei made history on Friday as the youngest-ever player to make a professional appearance for an American sports team. Aged just 13 years, nine months and nine days old, Kei entered the field in the 61st minute of Real Monarchs' (RSL's USL affiliate) 0-0 draw with Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, replacing United States international striker Bobby Wood. A crowd just shy of 1,500 was in attendance for this historic moment.www.90min.com
Comments / 0