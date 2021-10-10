Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings first half open thread

The Detroit Lions are 0-4. The Minnesota Vikings are 1-3. This isn’t exactly your FOX Game of the Week. But for the Lions, this isn’t completely unexpected. They’re in the midst of a rebuild, and their roster is thinner than this attempt to fill the top of this post with 150 words. To make matters worse for Detroit, they’re decimated by injuries to some of their top players, including: Frank Ragnow (IR), Tyrell Williams (IR), Taylor Decker (IR), Jeff Okudah (IR), and Romeo Okwara (IR). The good news is that three other Lions who are dealing with injuries—tight end T.J. Hockenson, left tackle Penei Sewell and edge defender Trey Flowers—are all ACTIVE and expected to play this week.