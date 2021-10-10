Snake Bytes 10/10: Tied Up

[Phoenix Business Journal] Here’s how the Diamondbacks’ 2021 season attendance compares to MLB teams - The D-backs ended up bringing in 1,043,010 fans in 2021, about half the number who attended games in 2019, when 2,135,510 fans came through the turnstiles... This year’s attendance numbers underscore an existing yearslong slide in MLB attendance across the league’s stadiums. Between 2018 and 2019, 13 teams reported drops in total attendance, and for those 17 who reported increases, a dozen reported bumps of less than 6%. Even the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field, which operated at an only slightly reduced fan capacity, saw nonexistent growth in attendance from 2019. The Oakland Athletics saw the biggest drop in attendance in 2021 – fewer than a million fans in total attended home games, after 2019 saw slight growth from 2018.